ibex’s Julie Casteel Named Female Executive of the Year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO Julie Casteel was named Female Executive of the Year, Business Products or Services, by the Globee® Awards in the Annual 2022 Women World Awards®.



Casteel was recognized for her outstanding leadership in driving ibex’s new client growth engine, which produced 19 new logo wins in the last 12 months and helped ibex deliver record revenue over the past two quarters.

“I am honored to be named Female Executive of the Year and so proud to represent the awesome team at ibex,” said Casteel. “This award further validates our success in combining the best culture and employee experience with the best technology to deliver amazing customer experiences for leading companies around the world. We continue to build momentum as we add new clients and drive new and greater value for our existing clients.”

Casteel has been with ibex since 2011 and is responsible for expanding new and existing clients. She currently leads the strategy for growth and profitability for ibex’s largest global clients and is responsible for the strategic development of the fintech and healthtech vertical markets, which have grown by more than 100 percent year-over-year since 2020 and now top $100 million in revenue.

In addition, Casteel is the founder and corporate sponsor of Women of ibex, which is designed to increase opportunities and impact for women throughout the company and further enhance its inclusive culture. Women of ibex invites all employees who identify as female to contribute their voice, opinions, talents, or ideas, and provides a forum for advice, resources, and support from other women.

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

