Udemy and The RBL Group partner to unlock leadership development opportunities for organizations

Exclusive partnership with RBL brings Udemy Business’ dynamic content taught by well-known instructors at top-ranked universities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, announced today its partnership with The RBL Group , a global leader in organizational effectiveness founded by world-renowned HR strategists Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood. This new partnership further expands Udemy’s commitment to empower organizations and individuals with flexible and effective skill development as they look to deepen their competencies and further scale distribution.



“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with RBL to offer our 12,500 enterprise customers increasingly unique cohort-based learning options, including RBLs leadership development course(s),” said Cody Crnkovich, Vice President of Partners & Business Development at Udemy. “The need for constant upskilling and reskilling has never been more critical and we’re excited to offer HR and L&D leaders additional resources to help them quickly address skills gaps to continue driving positive business outcomes through our collaboration with the world-class instructors at RBL.”

In fact, a recent Gartner survey revealed that building critical skills and competencies was the top priority for 60% of HR leaders this year as skills gaps continue to widen. A pivotal partner to many organizations aiming to address these needs, RBL has helped increase human capability and deliver significant business impact for companies in the areas of leadership, talent, organization and HR. Additionally, their research-based, results-oriented, guided learning journeys leverage decades of industry experience and support all levels of professional development.

One premier program that will be offered as a result of this partnership is a course titled “Accelerating HR’s Business Impact”. The program offers a healthy mix of self-paced activities, collaborative discussion forums and expert-led online events. Upon completion, learners will receive a dual-certificate from RBL and The University of Michigan. Another marquee program––“Developing Talent”––will be facilitated by Dave Ulrich and can be tailored to meet the needs of any customer, offering expert instruction on how leaders can:

Engage and empower individuals and teams through coaching to achieve better business results;

Manage the increasing personalization of work;

Better source, develop and retain talent;

Embed a more diverse, equitable and inclusive mindset; and

Increase engagement through creating a positive employee experience.



“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Udemy and be able to contribute to their valued customers,” said Dave Ulrich, co-founder of RBL. “No one doubts that people matter in organizations; in fact, they are your ‘customer’s’ most important asset. When business and HR leaders work together they can build human capability (which includes talent + organization + leadership + HR) that delivers value to employees, customers, investors, and communities. We have identified specific skills and tools to foster human capability.”

To learn more about Accelerating HR’s Business Impact, click here .

About The RBL Group

The RBL Group helps companies maximize the impact of their people and organization using a client-centered, outside-in business approach. Their thought leadership is reflected in results-based guided learning solutions that build human capability to deliver results that matter. RBL has provided these global solutions to leading organizations around the world for over three decades. RBL’s solutions include a newly integrated content suite, RBL Omnia , that helps organizations with – Organization Capability: Identify and design the capabilities that drive your business and create distinctiveness with customers and competitive advantage in the marketplace; Leadership: Build leadership capability that ensures leaders at every level get the right results the right way; Talent: Build leaders’ skills to develop and coach people to increase their competence, ensure engagement, and discover meaning in their work; Strategic HR: Develop HR professionals with an outside-in perspective and the tools to add value and build human capability.

About Udemy

Udemy’s (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.