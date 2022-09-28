Submit Release
Terracon Names Tim Cleary National Manager of In Situ Services

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RALEIGH, N.C.Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Tim Cleary national manager of in situ services. Cleary will lead the company’s in situ and direct push-site investigation services and lead a practice resource group to develop standards for advanced site characterization services.

“Terracon is making significant operational and financial commitments to be a national leader in in situ testing,” Cleary said. “Developing our people and giving them the best resources is critical to our success. I am excited to work with our exploration and engineering staff to lead innovation and serve our clients.”

Cleary has more than 30 years of experience leading exploration operations serving consulting engineers and geologists. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego and studied geotechnical engineering at North Carolina State University. He is based in Terracon’s Raleigh office.

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

  

 

Brenda Kramer
Terracon
(913) 577-0476
brenda.kramer@terracon.com

Deana Ruud
Terracon
(913) 202-7546
deana.ruud@terracon.com

