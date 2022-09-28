SADA to Present and Host Events Across North America at Google Cloud NEXT 2022

Join SADA at Google Cloud NEXT on the Road events in New York and Toronto

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced its participation at Google NEXT . As a Marquee Sponsor, SADA will host on-demand sessions and in-person events in North America, as the company takes Google Cloud NEXT on the Road.



What: SADA On the Road at Google Cloud NEXT

Where: SADA is taking Google Cloud Next ‘22 to the next level with unique in-person events and streamed keynotes, panels, and networking happy hours in New York City and Toronto.

In New York , SADA will host the Google Cloud keynote over brunch, customer panel discussions and fireside chats, and close with a luxe happy hour on the roof deck of the Gansevoort. The three live sessions will feature SADA executives and cloud experts with top customers sharing their cloud transformation stories focused on three areas of explosive growth and transformation – blockchain, Google Marketplace, and Google Workspace.

In Toronto , SADA will host guests at Louix Louis Loft at The St. Regis Hotel for a happy hour event featuring drinks, appetizers, and networking opportunities with SADA and Google Cloud executives, cloud experts and industry innovators.

When: October 11, 2022

New York:

Time: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET

Location: Gansevoort Hotel, NYC, 18 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014

Toronto:

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Location: Louix Louis Loft at The St. Regis Hotel, 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON M5H 4G3

Google NEXT:

Date: October 11-13, 2022

Location: Virtual

Register here: https://cloud.withgoogle.com/next

Why: Attendees will get expert insights on cloud transformations, hear impactful cloud customer success stories, view live demonstrations of powerful new solutions to solve complex challenges, and network with forward-thinking leaders who are taking their organizations to the next level. Each event features opportunities to network with your peers while sharing complimentary food, drinks, and deep dives into the cloud solutions that interest you the most.

Who: Cloud experts, business leaders, and Google Cloud NEXT attendees will get the latest insights with virtual attendance, then meet others who are pursuing their visions in the cloud.

To learn more about SADA at Google Cloud NEXT and register to attend, visit https://sada.com/next-level/#next .

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .

Media Contact

Cathy Wright

Offleash for SADA

sada@offleashpr.com