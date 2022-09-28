La Granja South Alafaya Trail Now Sells Beer and Wine. Residents in Alafaya and Greater Orlando Are Encouraged to Come by for Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food for Lunch or Dinner

In addition to their delicious, freshly made Latin food, this location will also offer its patrons a wide selection of alcoholic drinks.

/EIN News/ -- ALAFAYA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Granja South Alafaya has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner. La Granja South Alafaya just opened a year ago to help meet the growing demand for restaurants on South Alafaya Trail.

Regular customers at La Granja South Alafaya note their love affair with the 1/4 Chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood, or pork with two sides of their preference. La Granja South Alafaya is south of the 408 Expressway and just south of the intersection of Curry Road and South Alafaya Trail.

Directions to La Granja South Alafaya

Enjoy Chicken, Beef, Seafood, and Pork with Beer or Wine. Come and dine with the family in a newly remodeled spacious setting. When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options such as a sizable portion of meat and two or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are the most popular. La Granja Restaurants use their own unique recipe for preparing their delicious and flavorful Pollo a la Brasa. Their menu offers the whole, half or quarter chicken combined with rice and beans, or one boneless chicken breast with rice and beans, or chicken wings with fries. The restaurants also offer beef, pork and seafood dishes and sandwiches, all prepared in their unique Latin style. Choose the 1/4 chicken meal with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and drink starting at only $9.75. Enjoy the Boneless Breast Special starting at $12.95. Select seafood specials such as shrimp, whole snapper or criollo fish with sides like Seafood Rice or Fried Calamari. Their mouth-watering Latin dishes hold true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant then expanded two years later to South Florida and then to the Orlando area. La Granja is proud to serve Alafaya with affordable food that's both appetizing and filling. Enjoy large platters that are just as big on flavor.

La Granja Alafaya is at 728 Alafaya Trail Orlando, Florida 32828 serving Latin food, and fresh delicious quality cuisine for individuals or families. One can dine in, pick up or order delivery through DoorDash or Uber Eats. Call 407-237-0331. www.lagranjarestaurants.com

La Granja Restaurants have been awarded by Restaurant Review magazine as the best family Peruvian restaurant with the most delicious chicken, steak, and seafood dishes at affordable prices. Experience a homestyle, freshly cooked meal for lunch or dinner. http://www.lagranjarestaurants.com

Contact Information:

Jeffrey Brown

P.R.

jeffb@topofgoogle.com



