Forbes Names fifty-five as One of the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms in 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fifty-five , a global MarTech consultancy that empowers brands to unite and fully optimize siloed data across all channels to drive business results, today announced it has been named one of the world’s best management consulting firms by Forbes. Based on the recommendations of corporate executives and consultants across the globe, Forbes and market research partner Statista compiled a list of the 230 top management consulting firms to help business leaders choose from the wide range of consultancies available.



“At fifty-five, our goal is to help brands become self-sufficient data experts,” said Hugo Loriot, partner at fifty-five. “With evolving privacy regulations and increasingly siloed information within organizations, taking control of data is more difficult than ever before. Nothing gives us greater satisfaction than using our technical expertise to help brands demystify, unite, and optimize their data to better understand their customers, improve decision making and drive better business results and we are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our work.”

fifty-five helps organizations plan for a future that puts data and digital at the heart of their vision. Through a smarter use of tools and data, coupled with strategic advice from senior digital strategists and media experts, fifty-five helps brands build marketing frameworks that embrace flexibility and improve investment performance, while harnessing customer insights to create seamless customer experiences. And because fifty-five understands the full data value chain – from ad tech to web analytics to the cloud – it helps empower companies to adopt a pragmatic approach and modernize their strategies for business impact both now and in the future.

Forbes inaugural best management consulting firm list consists of 13 sectors—from aerospace and defense to financial institutions—and 14 functional areas—including strategy, sustainability and digital transformation. fifty-five was recognized within the data analytics and big data category as a “recommended” global consultancy.

To create the final ranking, Forbes utilized six nation-wide ‘top national lists’ compiled by Statista to establish the position of thousands of consultancies in countries across the world. Two surveys were conducted – one among consultancy peers and one among consultancy clients – to develop a well-rounded view of the consultancies included. Consultancies had to be relevant global players active in at least three geographic regions to be considered.

As a part of The Brandtech Group, fifty-five is a data company that helps brands collect, analyze and activate their data across paid, earned and owned channels to increase their marketing ROI and improve customer acquisition and retention. Headquartered in Paris with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai, Geneva, Shenzhen and Taipei, the data company was named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing tech firms in Europe, owing to its unique approach that blends consulting, operational and technology expertise.

