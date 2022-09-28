94-Year-Old, Orthopaedic Surgeon William H. Harris, M.D., World-Renowned Medical Pioneer, Inventor, Mentor, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

William H. Harris, M.D., to be Honored for His Six-Decade-Long Career in Orthopaedics and Transformative Contributions in the Field of Hip Replacements.

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET), the non-profit organization dedicated to educational advancement in orthopaedics, together with renowned orthopaedic surgeon Wayne G. Paprosky, M.D., from Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, presented their Lifetime Achievement Award to 94-year-old Dr. William H. Harris, Founder and Director Emeritus of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harris Orthopaedics Laboratory.

Dr. Harris will forever be known for his invention of the Harris Hip Score (HHS) used for evaluating patient-reported outcomes in hip arthroplasty and later his important discovery into effective prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) after hip surgery, which saved many lives. His laboratory helped unravel a totally new, destructive disease damaging total hip and total knee reconstruction. They then innovated a new material which improved the new prosthetic bearing surface, eliminating that bone destruction and greatly extending the life of total joint implants.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to have presented this Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Harris. I can't think of a more appropriate scientific event to acknowledge the enduring and transformative contributions of one of our most admired mentors and pioneers in the field of hip replacement," said Wayne G. Paprosky, orthopaedic surgeon from Rush Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago.

"In addition to caring for countless patients, Dr. Harris also changed the way in which we approach hip replacements today due to his relentless pursuit to make us aware of the fact that bone loss around total hip implants was not the result of cement disease but rather caused by polyethylene wear debris and, ultimately, his tireless research in the development of highly cross-linked polyethylene. His Harris Harvard Hip Course was the seminal course that set the bar for education in total joints for years to come."

"It is my distinct honor to be the recipient of this prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, and I am thrilled to have welcomed the OSET meeting to my hometown of Boston, where I practiced with so many of my colleagues and fellows who stand before me today," stated Dr. William B. Harris. "I thank my community of surgeons for their dedication to the field of orthopaedics and for the commitment we make to put our patients first and always deliver the best patient care possible."

"Being here today to witness a lifelong career of one of the legends in our industry is a privilege," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "Dr. Harris has not only impacted future generations of surgeons but has played an integral role in collaborating with industry to design life-changing, disruptive technologies. What many people may not recognize is that industry relies on brilliant surgeons like Dr. Harris to bring new technologies to market that solve real patient problems and advance patient care for generations to come."

OSET, now in its 12th year, is the premier gathering of over 1,000 orthopaedic surgeons and musculoskeletal specialists in subspecialties, including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, spine, trauma, foot & ankle and sports rehabilitation. This course is revered as a best-in-class educational platform where leading specialists gather to learn new innovative techniques for improving patient care and expediting recovery. This is the first year the OSET course was being held in the Boston/Everett, Massachusetts, area, one of the leading medical communities in the country, where Dr. Harris practiced for over 50 years. www.orthosummit.com

Contact Information:

Fred Yaeger

President

fredyaeger@yaegerpr.com

914 525 9198



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.