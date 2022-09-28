Citrus Oil Market Analysis with Size, Impact Factors for Industry, Share and Forecast to 2029

Citrus Oil Market

Citrus Oil Market Product types, Application, Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citrus oil is extracted from citrus fruit such as orange, lemon, and grapefruit by using of cold press method which is used in perfumery, flavor to beverages, and sweets in the food and beverage industry. Increasing demand for organic and plant-based products, the customer is attracted towards using natural fragrance rather than a chemical one. And also raising demand for cosmetic treatment in spa and massage centers is anticipated to drive utilization of citrus oils in the world market during the forecast period. The market segmented into product types such as orange oil, lime oil, and others.

Companies covered:

Young Living Essential Oils, Mountain Rose Herbs, FarottiEssenze, Moksha Lifestyle, Dterra Holdings, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Monteloeder; Shanghai Pu-Jie Fragrance Co., Ltd.; A.M. Todd Botanical Therapeutics, and Dutch Organic International Trade.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The global impact of COVID-19 hit massive sales drops in the food and beverage industry. During the lockdown, closure of the supermarket and departmental store cause a decline in sales and revenue of the other products to an indirect impact on the citrus oil market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak most of the production plants of food and beverage industries, cosmetic industries, and massage parlor are closed. Due to which citrus oil supply to industrial application has declined.

The Post-COVID will positively impact on the citrus oil market, people will prefer more organic and natural products for health benefits, which is made from plan-based and herbs.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Citrus oil can be used in various industrial applications such as massage, bathing perfume, and others. The worldwide increasing demand for organic and therapeutic oil is fuel to grow the citrus oil market in a significant way.

Citrus oil is used to add sweet, artificial flavor to beverages like tea, water and improve formula for baked products like biscuits, scones, and cookies. Increasing uses of citrus oil in food and beverage industries is the major factor to grow the global citrus oil market.

Growing consumer preference in fragrance-based treatment especially contributes to revenue in the massage oil segment and hence an imperative driver for the development of the worldwide citrus oils market.

Increasing demand for beauty-care products with natural ingredients is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment; factors such as changing consumer lifestyle and increasing use of organic cosmetic products are expected to fuel the growth of the citrus oil market in the coming year.

Europe is anticipated to be the largest market in terms of value for citrus oils, increasing the preference for sophistication and demand for natural beauty care products, fragrance, and medicines made in top among the countries during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly changing urbanization and uses for citrus oil in the food and beverage and cosmetic industry across regions in the market.

The surge in usage in Food and beverage and Cosmetic industry

The major manufacturers have been focusing on citrus oil used for various industrial applications. Increasing the citrus oil used in the food and beverage industry as natural refreshment and addictive purposes. Cosmetic producers more focusing on consumer preference, nowadays consumer showing interested in natural and herbal beauty care products, a major impact on citrus oil use in wider industrial applications.

