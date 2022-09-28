Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market to Garner USD 3.72 billion by 2029 and is growing with a CAGR of 10.30%
Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices market analysis report is structured with the meticulous efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wearable heart monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Analysis and Insights:
The market for wearable heart monitoring devices is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. AFib affected 2.7 million to 6.1 million persons in the United States in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It further revealed that approximately 750,000 people in the country require hospitalization due to AFib each year. Hence, an increase in the frequency of atrial fibrillation and an increase in the geriatric population has resulted in the high demand for wearable heart monitoring devices in the market.
A personal monitoring device is a wearable heart rate monitor. It allows for real-time heart rate monitoring. Wrist bands and chest straps are the two types of wearable heart rate monitors. These are tiny and lightweight, and are specifically intended to work in harsh situations. Heart rate monitors with advanced features include activity, heart rate variation, breathing rate, and core temperature. Because it is comfortable and simple to use, the wrist band is a more popular heart rate monitoring gadget.
Companies Mentioned in Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market:
Medtronic (Ireland)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
3M (US)
Smith+Nephew (UK)
Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
Integra LifeSciences (US)
Abbott (US)
Stryker (US)
CONMED Corporation (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Cardinal Health (US)
NuVasive, Inc. (US)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG (Germany)
LivaNova PLC (UK)
William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark)
Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)
Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland)
C.R. Bard Inc. (US)
Microport Scientific Corporation (China)
Globus Medical, Inc. (US)
MED-EL (Austria)
Global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Scope and Market Size
By Product (Electric pulse bases product, optical technology based product )
By Device Type(Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices) Application (Sports & Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring , Home Healthcare)
By Type (Activity Monitors, Smartwatches, Smart Clothing, Patches) Distribution Channel(Pharmacies, Online Channels, Hypermarkets)
By End Use (Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, and Others)
Table Of Content: Global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Research Report
The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices in these regions, from 2022 to 2029, covering:
Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.
Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices market share by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.
Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.
Breakdown by Segmentation: This section provides details about Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices market size by product and application.
Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.
Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.
Key Findings of the Research Study
Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.
Regional Growth Analysis:
North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
The Market insights of Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem and Industry dynamics areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions, Import and Export Probabilities, Developments at Sales Outcome And Revenue Generation Predictions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology, Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market.
Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 force model. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
