Lithium-bearing pegmatite exploration scheduled at Joshua Gold Resources Property

On-site sampling program will explore for lithium-bearing pegmatite after a recent LiDAR survey helped identify seven potential mineral outcrops. Efforts follow a string of promising lithium news from adjoining Green Metals Technology property

/EIN News/ -- WOODSTOCK, ONTARIO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to announce that its exploration team will be conducting an on-site sampling program before the end of September of seven potential mineral outcrops at its Seymour Lake Extension property, which lies just 300 meters east of Green Metals Technology lithium site.

JSHG’s on-site exploration plans follow recent LiDAR survey results that show seven potential mineral outcrops on the property. Once samples have been collected, lab analysis will be conducted which could reveal the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatite.

Using the survey data, JSHG’s Chief Geologist, Fred Sharpley (QP), was able to assess that the property appears to have a geological structure consistent with a potential lithium mineral deposit, along with the presence of indicator minerals, like pegmatite, suggesting the same:

“The lithium occurs in pegmatite related to the lenticular hornblende tonalite and granite batholith. The pegmatite deposits occur as:

Structural zones related to the contact of the granite and mafic volcanics.

North-South structural zones within the granite.”

The company’s exploration progress also follows recent news from the neighboring Green Metals Technology lithium property. The company reported that the site had doubled its interim mineral resource to 9.9MT @ 1.04% Li20 (a 105% increase over previous data).

The Green Metal Technology site’s indicated category mineral resource is also reported to have increased 2.5x to 5.2 Mt @ 1.29% Li20, and approximately 53% of total Seymour Mineral Resource is classified as Indicated.

In addition to their promising results, neighboring Green Metals Technology recently announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with the major North American lithium industry participant Lithium Americas Corp.

Their agreement builds upon a previously created collaboration framework between the two companies. It also establishes a Strategic Management Committee to help govern the evaluation of joint exploration and development opportunities.

While not indicative of future performance, these are important steps in modern mineral exploration. Given the property’s proximity to the Green Metals Technology lithium site, and that company’s partnership announcement as well as the recent LiDAR exploration results it is particularly interesting for JSHG.

Regarding the exciting next steps at the Joshua Gold Resources property, along with the developments from the neighboring Green Metals Technology site, company President Ben Fuschino said:

“We are excited to be advancing into the next step of exploration of our Seymour Lake Extension property, especially as we receive updates from the adjoining Green Metals Technology site.

While still very early, at this stage it’s encouraging to see collaboration happening with important partners like Lithium Americas Corp. We look forward to reporting soon on the analysis of our own sampling program from the same area.”

About Joshua Gold Resources Inc.

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the 3-billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, lithium, cobalt, niobium, lithium to chromium.

