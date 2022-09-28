School and Campus Security Market To Hit USD 8.85 Billion at a 19.6% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

School and Campus Security Growth Boost by Rise in Attacks on Schools

School and Campus Security Market Analysis

The school and campus security market are primarily driven by the rise in attacks on educational institutions. Terrorists and criminals frequently use schools as easy targets in their attacks. Due to this, universities and institutions now have technologically sophisticated security systems in place to both reduce the likelihood of such assaults and offer suitable protection measures.

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global school and campus security market report include,

Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.)

Honeywell Security Group (U.S.)

Pelco Products Inc (U.S.)

Plustek Inc (U.S.)

Axis Communications. (Sweden)

Genetec Inc. TM (Canada)

Apollo Video Technology (U.S.)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China)

A & T Network System (India)

Bosch Security Systems Inc. (US)

SEICO Security (US) and others.

School and Campus Security Market Opportunities

Government Regulations to Improve Security Levels to offer Robust Opportunities

Various government regulations related to augment the security levels will offer robust opportunities for the school and campus security market over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 8.85 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 19.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities These systems are highly implemented in the school and colleges to prevent the situations like thefts, vandalism, and intrusion. Key Market Drivers The Global School and Campus Security industry are experiencing a huge amount of growth due to the increasing security concerns.

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high cost to procure security solutions and privacy concerns related to public surveillance may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

School and Campus Security Market Segmentation

The school and campus security market is bifurcated based on type and hardware & software.

By type, access control will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing urban infrastructure coupled with growing security threats all across the globe.

By hardware and software, video analytics will dominate the market over the forecast period as video analytics offer plentiful benefits such as hassle-free to install, access from anywhere, save on staffing, real-time surveillance, and upgrade existing equipment.

COVID-19 Analysis of School and Campus Security Market

Like other markets, the covid-19 pandemic has an impact on school and campus security market growth overall. Both human lives and industry are impacted by the pandemic. This has an impact on numerous industries, all of which are looking for strategies to recover from the pandemic. This global market trend saw significant declines in sales and revenue generating. The pandemic affects the market's value chain analysis and market statistics for school and campus security. Due to the pandemic, schools and colleges are closed, which caused a decline in sales in the market for school and campus security. To address this, the important actors in the market and the governing bodies made the decision to adopt and put into practice a variety of strategies for generating income and satisfying market demand. Key market companies are being taught by the epidemic to adopt new software and technological advancements in order to control the market through digital media.

School and Campus Security Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head School and Campus Security Market

The major portion belongs to North America. This nation exhibits a strong interest in implementing new technical advancements. This nation is well-liked by investors due to the rising demand for security concerns and the significant investment in infrastructure costs. Following this, nations like the United States of America and Canada give the second-highest shares to the school and campus security market trends for school and campus security. These nations spend the money on it as a result of increased security in education, improved security, and more competition for generating new products. This expansion is mostly the result of parents' and school administrators' growing concern for their kids, which is boosting the market in this area.

The market in North America is being pushed by both the presence of major providers in the region and the growing awareness of the advantages of School and Campus Security systems. During the forecast period of 2022–2030, these are the main reasons that propel this region's growth in the global school & campus security market. During the projection period, the North American region is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for campus and school security worldwide. The two biggest contributors to the expansion of this market in North America are the US and Canada. The primary element fueling the expansion of this market is the rise in terrorist attacks and mass shootings in these nations.

Given the widespread acceptance of new technical solutions and the significant increase in security concerns, North America has grabbed the largest share of the global market for school and campus security. Infrastructure spending has increased as a result of an increase in criminal activity on campuses and in schools. The United States (U.S.) & Canada have experienced the highest growth in the market for campus and school security in the region, primarily because of rising education security spending caused by high construction costs for educational facilities and an increase in cutting-edge products like IP video surveillance cameras. Additionally, the regional market gains from increased security upgrades and falling product prices.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in School and Campus Security Market

Due to the rise in terrorist attacks, technological advancements, and criminal activity, the Asia Pacific area is also anticipated to experience market expansion. Due to the increasing number of schools and colleges in this region, the Asia Pacific region will have significant growth over the course of the projection period. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are a few of the key nations boosting this market's expansion in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the rising security concerns in the region brought on by an increase in criminal acts, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be one of the fastest expanding markets for school and campus security.

In recent years, the APAC market has expanded at a quick rate due to rising adoption of surveillance and authentication systems, as well as technological breakthroughs and security solutions supported by predictive analytics. The region's school and campus security industry is experiencing increased demand as a result of the introduction of cost-effective security solutions and significant infrastructure developments.

