Sectigo’s Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor David Mahdi Accepted To Fast Company Executive Board

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, NJ, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, David Mahdi, has been accepted to the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

Mahdi was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in cybersecurity and digital trust spaces. Mahdi joined Sectigo to expand the company’s leadership in the digital trust space and previously served as a VP analyst at Gartner. Mahdi advises clients and executives on topics ranging from cybersecurity, Identity Access Management (IAM), blockchain, PKI, IoT, and cloud and data security. With a career spanning 20 years, Mahdi has significant experience in areas such as hardware and software development, endpoint security, PKI, cryptography, blockchain, and digital identity (IAM).

“In a remote and hybrid work world, establishing digital trust for the massive amounts of human and machine identities accessing systems and data is critical to conduct business securely. An identity-first security approach must be a top priority for enterprises and the world, especially as we embark on the journey to Web 3.0 and the metaverse. I am honored to join the Fast Company Executive Board to connect with and learn from fellow business leaders across all sectors and share my expertise on digital business strategies to Fast Company readers,” Mahdi said.

As a member, Mahdi will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help each other solve business challenges and celebrate successes. Members also can publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com and participate in ExpertPanel® discussions that are compiled into articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. Read Mahdi’s latest article here.

“We are pleased to accept Mr. Mahdi into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Mr. Mahdi brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group,” said Scott Gerber, Founder of Fast Company Executive Board.

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

