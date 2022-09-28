Submit Release
Datasea Reports Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results with Record Sales Orders and Revenue

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city in China, today announced financial results for its full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and provided an update on its key strategic and operational initiatives. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 9 a.m. ET (9 p.m. Beijing and Hong Kong Time).

“This year marked an important moment in Datasea’s history. We launched 5G messaging solutions and introduced acoustic intelligence to the market, which combined with our original smart city offerings, broadened the ecosystem and expanded the total addressable market,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea.

Mrs. Liu continued, “Our business revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 continued to be strong at 9,653% compared to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, mainly driven by the 5G messaging business. The investments we have made in both technology and product rollouts in promising areas are enhancing our competitive positioning, and will also add new revenue resources, such as the acoustic intelligence business, in the new fiscal year. Our growth strategies are designed to fortify our position and build on our market share gains including our efforts around key product innovation, effective marketing and merchandising strategies, and productivity improvement.”

Full Year Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $17,080,911 for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to $175,138 for the year ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $16,905,773, or 9,653%.
  • Gross profit was $955,673 for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to $94,003. for the year ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $861,670 or 917%. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to the delivery of services related to the 5G SMS service platform in 2022.
  • R&D expenses were $1,259,739 for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to $851,839 for the year ended June 30, 2021.
  • Approximately $41.72 million worth of 5G messaging business contracts have been signed, which the company expects to receive in increments over the course of the next fiscal year however there cannot be any assurance of when the full amount will be received if at all.

Full Year Business Highlights

5G Messaging

  • Client expansion. Datasea’s 5G messaging solutions have been adopted by leading companies across 11 industries, including express, health care, retail, tourism and more.
  • Marketing and sales expansion. Datasea is one of the first movers in the 5G messaging industry and has built a comprehensive 5G messaging product portfolio with high brand recognition. The Company adopted an integrated sales strategy to boost sales to better promote business development and meet with the demand of customers, which includes 1) an expansion of the sales team for direct sales; 2) partner and broker mode; 3) joint marketing mode; 4) the enterprise key customer project cooperation mode.
  • Industry recognition. As an industry leader, Datasea has been actively involved in the discussion and formulation of 5G messaging regulations and application standards. In March 2022, Datasea joined SF Express in the drafting of the “5G Messaging Blue Book” on the express industry initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Institute. In June 2022, Datasea participated in the drafting of the "5G Messaging Development White Paper" jointly issued by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology and the China Association of Communication Enterprises.

Acoustic Intelligence

Datasea is an acoustic intelligence trailblazer and aims to introduce this cutting-edge technology and its applications to China and the world. Company demonstrated the commercial potential of acoustic intelligence, through direct sales of acoustic intelligence powered disinfection equipment and agreements with different businesses to apply acoustic intelligence in the areas such as automotive systems and smart home appliances.

  • Client expansion. The Company worked with Shanghai Zhuifeng Automotive System Co., Ltd to promote the acoustic intelligent module products in vehicle application scenarios. Datasea added Jiangsu Xinrong Network Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. as a new customer of acoustic intelligence powered disinfection equipment and the total value of the engagement would be RMB 20 million (approximately USD 3.14 million) over the course of the two-year agreement.
  • Marketing and sales expansion. Datasea's acoustic intelligent products are provided to businesses and retail customers. Datasea developed partnerships on innovation and joint research and development to explore new opportunities. Examples include using acoustic intelligence in precision manufacturing, home appliances and other industries. Other than Chinese market, Datasea also formed partnerships with companies like Unicorner LLC and Shenzhen New Route Network Technology to expand distribution in global market.
  • Industry recognition. Datasea released China’s inaugural white paper with co-authors, to uncover detailed facts and compelling analyses of the acoustic-intelligence technology, commercial applications, and the industry outlook. Datasea’s acoustic intelligence technology has obtained nine software copyrights from the Government of China, and seven patents from the Government of China related to acoustic intelligence powered disinfection technology are pending approval.

Smart City

  • Client expansion. The Company provided smart city solutions to office buildings, schools, and residential communities. Agreement with Eastcom Smart Chain (Beijing)
  • Product update. The Company recently laid out a series of upgrades, including an all-in-one machine to provide functions including temperature measurement and health code reading, IoT cloud platform 2.0 and Campus Security Cloud System to meet with the client needs in different scenarios and enhance the system’s analysis efficiency and integration capability.

About Datasea Inc.
Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

DATASEA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

    YEARS ENDED JUNE 30,  
    2022     2021  
             
Revenues   $ 17,080,911     $ 175,138  
Cost of goods sold     16,125,238       81,135  
                 
Gross profit     955,673       94,003  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling     1,358,203       568,034  
General and administrative     5,574,985       3,535,416  
Research and development     1,259,739       851,839  
                 
Total operating expenses     8,192,927       4,955,289  
                 
Loss from operations     (7,237,254 )     (4,861,286 )
                 
Non-operating income (expenses)                
Other income (expenses)     75,075       (25,547 )
Interest income     50,497       2,517  
                 
Total non-operating income (expenses), net     125,572       (23,030 )
                 
Loss before income tax     (7,111,682 )     (4,884,316 )
                 
Income tax     -       -  
                 
Loss before noncontrolling interest     (7,111,682 )     (4,884,316 )
                 
Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     (589,974 )     (235,839 )
                 
Net loss to the Company     (6,521,708 )     (4,648,477 )
                 
Other comprehensive item                
Foreign currency translation gain attributable to the Company     10,337       103,043  
Foreign currency translation loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     (22,356 )     (6,104 )
                 
Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company   $ (6,511,371 )   $ (4,545,434 )
                 
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   $ (612,330 )   $ (241,943 )
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per share   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.22 )
                 
Weighted average shares used for computing basic and diluted loss per share     23,956,393       21,279,004  

DATASEA INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    JUNE 30, 2022     JUNE 30, 2021  
             
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash   $ 164,217     $ 49,676  
Accounts receivable     259,410       1,856  
Inventory     211,353       194,264  
Value-added tax prepayment     46,509       171,574  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     575,312       468,615  
Total current assets     1,256,801       885,985  
                 
NONCURRENT ASSETS                
Security deposit for rents     17,181       256,987  
Long term investment     29,800       -  
Property and equipment, net     187,831       309,408  
Intangible assets, net     1,741,791       1,092,147  
Right-of-use assets, net     522,273       1,350,590  
Total noncurrent assets     2,498,876       3,009,132  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 3,755,677     $ 3,895,117  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 197,573     $ 174,718  
Unearned revenue     289,888       189,527  
Deferred revenue     -       46,439  
Accrued expenses and other payables     994,884       561,674  
Due to related party     102,331       69,305  
Loans payable     81,950       1,486,819  
Operating lease liabilities     457,949       730,185  
Total current liabilities     2,124,575       3,258,667  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES                
Operating lease liabilities     31,470       558,739  
Total noncurrent liabilities     31,470       558,739  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,156,045       3,817,406  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 375,000,000 shares authorized,
24,324,633 and 21,474,138 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30,
2022 and 2021, respectively		     24,325       21,474  
Additional paid-in capital     20,729,559       12,086,788  
Accumulated comprehensive income     283,587       273,250  
Accumulated deficit     (18,583,566 )     (12,061,858 )
TOTAL COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     2,453,905       319,654  
                 
Noncontrolling interest     (854,273 )     (241,943 )
                 
TOTAL EQUITY     1,599,632       77,711  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 3,755,677     $ 3,895,117  

DATASEA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  

    YEARS ENDED JUNE 30,  
    2022     2021  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Loss including noncontrolling interest   $ (7,111,682 )   $ (4,884,316 )
Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash used in operating activities:                
Loss on disposal on fixed assets     916       9,698  
Depreciation and amortization     577,822       199,232  
Bad debt expense     284,958       277,639  
Inventory impairment     -       10,837  
Operating lease expense     863,691       809,630  
Stock compensation expense     642,000       21,000  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (267,771 )     (613 )
Inventory     (25,323 )     33,169  
Value-added tax prepayment     123,313       (92,709 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (224,285 )     (66,982 )
Accounts payable     26,236       122,641  
Unearned revenue     111,689       165,462  
Deferred revenue     (46,461 )     42,168  
Accrued expenses and other payables     741,328       222,808  
Payment on operating lease liabilities     (836,143 )     (818,013 )
                 
Net cash used in operating activities     (5,139,712 )     (3,948,349 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of property and equipment     (51,340 )     (142,537 )
Acquisition of intangible assets     (1,051,111 )     (26,148 )
Long-term investment     (30,973 )     -  
                 
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,133,424 )     (168,685 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Due to related parties     37,042       68,541  
(Payment) proceeds of loans payable     (1,402,336 )     1,449,306  
Proceeds from capital contribution from a major shareholder     62,802       -  
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     7,681,796       931,000  
                 
Net cash provided by financing activities     6,379,304       2,448,847  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     8,373       51,927  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash     114,541       (1,616,260 )
                 
Cash, beginning of year     49,676       1,665,936  
                 
Cash, end of year   $ 164,217     $ 49,676  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for income tax   $ -     $ -  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Transfer of prepaid software development expenditure to intangible assets   $ 50,000     $ 1,304,996  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ -     $ 1,100,000  
Shares issued for accrued bonus to officers   $ 259,023     $ -  

