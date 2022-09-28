Chime Acquires Rentancy to Extend Application of Award-Winning Platform to Property Management Market

Addition of property management software and services enhances back-office capabilities to support end-to-end real estate process

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies , an award-winning real estate technology innovator, today announced it has acquired Rentancy , a provider of innovative property management software and services. With a shared mission to streamline and automate the time consuming, manual tasks typically associated with the real estate process and an unwavering commitment to innovative technology development, Chime and Rentancy will deliver a more comprehensive platform to address the entire real estate process from end to end. To learn more about Chime's platform, visit HERE .



Designed to improve property rent collection, accounting, and cash flow management for both residential and commercial properties, Rentancy’s unique software and services help real estate professionals stay focused on delivering stellar client service and growing their business. Rentancy’s flexible business model has proven to help boost profits, unleash cash flow, and simplify operations for customers across the UK. The addition of Rentancy to the robust Chime platform will enhance and streamline back-office capabilities and tenant sourcing operations to support the entire real estate lifecycle. Through this integration, Chime is well poised to deliver the technology solutions agents need to be successful in property management, a global market projected to grow to nearly $20 billion in 2022.

This news comes on the heels of several new Chime products unveiled this year including the Enterprise Platform , Active Recruiting , and Social Studio , to support the unique needs of Chime’s nearly 40,000 active users. The acquisition provides opportunity for geographic expansion across EMEA and underscores a commitment to delivering an end-to-end real estate business platform, purpose-built to help strategic real estate professionals succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

"Our mission is to provide the best technology tools and collaboration platform to help EVERY real estate professional globally thrive and prosper in today's highly competitive, technology-enhanced world,” said Joe Chen, CEO, Chime. “With Rentancy, we are at the beginning of a long-term product and business development journey expanding into European markets and global property management SaaS space."

“The natural synergy between Rentancy and Chime was clear from the start and we are delighted to be part of the team,” said Kurt Lyall, Founder & CEO Rentancy. “By combining our property management software and services with Chime’s award-winning sales acceleration platform, we can offer a complete real estate business solution that streamlines operations and empowers our clients to focus on building their business.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .

