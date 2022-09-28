Microfluidics Market Exhibiting Tremendous CAGR of 23.42% During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029
Microfluidics Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Future Outlook by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microfluidics Market research report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. The use of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. A dependable Microfluidics market report gives explanation about the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the healthcare industry.
The microfluidics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 23.42% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on microfluidics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies is escalating the growth of microfluidics market.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
Agilent Technologies
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Illumina, Inc
Hoffmann-La Roche
Fluidigm Corporation
Dolomite Microfluidics
QIAGEN
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Microfluidics is referred to as a form of technology that deals with operating and controlling fluids to the degree of microliters to picoliters by using microchannels. It is the technology of fluid manipulation in channels with dimensions of tens of micrometres.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the microfluidics market in the forecast period are the rise in the need of POC testing and the advancement advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies and the development of point-of-care (POC) devices. Furthermore, the growing attention on data precision and accuracy is further anticipated to propel the growth of the microfluidics market. Moreover, the swift testing and enhanced portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization is further estimated to cushion the growth of the microfluidics market. On the other hand, the complex and difficult regulatory approval process is further projected to impede the growth of the microfluidics market in the timeline period.
In addition, the development of microfluidic-based 3D cell culture systems and the rising applications of microfluidics in the life sciences & pharmaceutical industries will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the microfluidics market in the coming years. However, the standardization/commercialization of microfluidic devices might further challenge the growth of the microfluidics market in the near future.
Global Microfluidics Market Scope:-
The microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic-based devices and microfluidic components. Microfluidic components is further sub segmented into microfluidic chips, flow & pressure sensors, flow & pressure controllers, microfluidic valves, micropumps, microneedles and other components.
On the basis of application, the microfluidics market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics, Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research and Manufacturing and Therapeutics. In vitro diagnostics is further sub segmented into clinical diagnostics, point-of-care testing and veterinary diagnostics. Pharmaceutical & life science research and manufacturing is further sub segmented into lab analytics, microdispensing and microreaction. Lab analytics is further sub segmented into proteomics, genomics, cell-based assays and capillary electrophoresis. Therapeutics is further sub segmented into drug delivery and wearable devices.
On the basis of end user, the microfluidics market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.
Microfluidics Market, By Region:
The microfluidics market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the microfluidics market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the microfluidics market due to research institutes showing wide participation across the advancement of novel microfluidic devices. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the microfluidics market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the microfluidics market due to the rise in the government support for developed infrastructure and strong intellectual property rights ownership. Moreover, the growing demand for healthcare services is further anticipated to propel the growth of the microfluidics market in the region in the coming years.
Market Analysis and Scope:
In recent years, Microfluidics have become a significant need across health systems. According to the survey, hospitals account for nearly 2/5th of total adoption of Microfluidics, indicating that there has been significant acceptance by medical institutes in recent years. Medical institutes and ambulatory surgical facilities are projected to provide many prospects for Microfluidics makers in the next years.
Microfluidics Market survey report range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. This report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated in this report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. Microfluidics Market document is bestowed with full loyalty to provide the best service and recommendations.
Report Coverage:
It envisages Porter’s five forces analysis for precise market prediction.
It incorporates a SWOT analysis of the market.
It highlights various restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.
It showcases the various strategies adopted by key market players to acquire growth.
It highlights the latest industry developments.
Market Definition:
Microfluidics has been developed in the current years. They are purely an expansion of technology meant to help enhance the diagnosis of ailments. The Microfluidics are known to be accompanied by computer-aided auscultation programs or software that aid in the recording and visualizing the sounds for accurate and early diagnosis of the disease condition.
