DHA Powder Market Increasing Demand With Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The Global DHA Powder Market Size Was Significantly Robust In 2020 And Is Expected To Register A Steady Revenue Cagr During The Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global DHA Powder Market Size Was Significantly Robust In 2020 And Is Expected To Register A Steady Revenue Cagr During The Forecast Period. Key Factors Such As Increasing Demand For Infant Formula, Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases, And Increasing Demand For Organic Products Are Driving Global Market Revenue Growth.

Dha (Docosahexaenoic Acid) Is An Omega-3 Fatty Acid Commonly Found In Fish Like Mackerel, Tuna, Salmon, Cold Liver Or Can Be Derived From Algae. Dha Is Crucial For Visual And Neurological Developments And Is Known To Enhance Brain And Vision Functions In Infants. Dha Supplements Help To Reduce Risk Associated With Heart Diseases, Early Preterm Births, Improve Adhd And Vision, Lower Blood Pressure, And May Help Reduce Alzheimer’s Disease Symptoms.

Key Companies in the market include: DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza, Arjuna Natural, Runke, Fuxing, Kingdomway, Cabio, Tianhecheng and Yidie

The report offers details about financial standing, global positional, license agreement, business expansion plans and product portfolios of each player operating in the market. The global DHA Powder Market is extremely competitive and comprise various key players operating at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, R&D investments and new product launches to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

The materials and chemicals industry revenue has rapidly expanded over the recent past. The global DHA Powder Market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as high demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including food and beverages, paper pulp, chemicals and medical, biotechnology and pharmaceutical and rapid urbanization and industrial developments worldwide. In addition, increasing per capita income, rising investments by public and private organizations and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products due to rising awareness about carbon emissions are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Algae DHA Powder

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplement

Food and Beverage

Others

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What is the expected market size of the global DHA Powder Market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global DHA Powder Market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global DHA Powder Market?

