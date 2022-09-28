Beauty Drinks Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Rising Beauty Consciousness

The global beauty drinks market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of skin problems and hair loss issues.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the beauty drinks market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global beauty drinks market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.27% during 2022-2027.

Beauty drinks are nutraceutical beverages that are derived from the combination of various botanical extracts. Commercially available in carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, they are fortified with several skin-feeding nutrients, such as vitamins, peptides, amino acids, botanicals, collagen, and antioxidants. These elements assist in reducing early signs of aging, minimizing the appearance of pigmentation, acne, and scars, and making the skin more radiant. They also help maintain healthy nails and hair, augment skin elasticity, and tighten the skin. Beauty drinks are witnessing a significant demand across the globe, which can be attributed to the increasing beauty consciousness among consumers.

Beauty Drinks Market Trends:

The increasing consumer expenditure power and the growing influence of social media on personal appearances represent some of the primary factors accelerating the beauty drinks market growth. In continuation, the rising incidences of skin problems and hair loss issues have surged the demand for collagen-based beauty drinks, which is providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, the surging consumer willingness to attain healthy and youthful skin and the rising awareness regarding beauty drinks and their benefits are factors bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of lactose- and gluten-free and vegan product variants by key players and increasing cases of premature aging are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Beauty Drinks Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the beauty drinks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc.

• DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company

• Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Kino Biotech

• Lacka Foods Limited

• Sappe Public Company Limited

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Skinade.com (Bottled Science Ltd.)

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Vital Proteins LLC (Nestlé Health Science)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global beauty drinks market based on type, ingredients, function, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Natural Drinks

• Artificial Drinks

Breakup by Ingredients:

• Collagen Proteins

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Fruit Extracts

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Anti-Ageing

• Detoxication

• Radiance

• Vitality

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Grocery Retailers

• Beauty Specialty Stores

• Drug Stores and Pharmacies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

