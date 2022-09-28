Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Will Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 5.14% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The rising necessity for better efficiency and emission control in the transportation and automotive sector is one of the key factor drives market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polytetrafluoroethylene is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene with an extensive variety of uses. It is a robust, tough, waxy, non-flammable synthetic resin manufactured by the process of polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene. It is distinguished by its typical characteristics like resistance to chemicals, greasy surface, and high melting point.

The market demand is forecasted to be driven by a rise in demand for better efficiency and emission control in the transportation and automotive sector. These sectors seek the application of polytetrafluoroethylene which provides various benefits like low frictional coefficient, high electrical resistance, heat resistance, and chemical inertness among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Granular product form is estimated to capture the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to the extensive use of granular polytetrafluoroethylene in molding and stock shaping applications.

Chemical and Industrial sectors are projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the various application in the industrial sector such as processing of gaskets, washers, and interiors of pumps among others. The chemical inertness of PTFE makes it a suitable component in various application in chemical sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period with a growth rate of 5.2%. This is chiefly because of the growth of end-user sectors such as automotive, transportation, chemical, and healthcare. Chemical is estimated to give a significant boost to the market.

Key participants include 3M, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Solvay SA, Daikin Industries, Shanghai 3f New Material Co. Ltd., Dongyue, Chemours, Halopolymers Ojsc and Zhejiang Juhua among others.

Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Granular

Fine Powder

Micronized powder

Aqueous Dispersions

PTFE Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Virgin PTFE

Glass Filled PTFE

Bronze Filled PTFE

Carbon Filled PTFE

Stainless Steel Filled PTFE

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Sheet & Film

Industrial Coatings

Teflon Coating & Non-Stick Wear

PTFE Powder

Others

