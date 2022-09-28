VIDEO: Gov. Lee Renews Nationwide Pitch to Join TN Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a nationwide Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) recruitment video and renewed efforts to welcome out of state law enforcement officers to Tennessee.

In the video, titled “Join THP 2.0,” Troopers Da’Juan Clark of New Mexico and Louis Celaya of California share their experience moving to Tennessee to join the THP in 2022. Clark and Celaya now serve Middle Tennessee communities.

“In Tennessee, law enforcement officers get the respect they deserve, and we welcome qualified men and women from across the country to join our ranks,” said Lee. “Take it from our THP troopers – if you want to live, work and raise a family in a community where you’ll be given full support, come to Tennessee.”

Last fall, Gov. Lee launched a nationwide pitch to relocate qualified law enforcement to Tennessee. Since then, 82 new troopers have joined the THP, including 25 officers from out of state.

Tennesseans enjoy the lowest state and local tax burden per capita in the country. Additionally, the THP offers some of the most competitive benefits, including:

Full benefits package

A self-issued vehicle rather than a shared vehicle program

Complimentary uniforms and equipment provided

All fees for training academy paid for by the department

In addition to THP recruitment efforts, Lee has made proven crime prevention investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:

100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state

Creation of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across the state to invest in evidence-based programming and resources

$30 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for out-of-state police officers seeking to move to Tennessee

Expansion of state funding for law enforcement basic training and increasing the frequency of training for new recruits

Out of state law enforcement officials interested in joining the THP can learn more at www.joinTHP.org.

###