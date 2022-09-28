Connexa Sports Expands its Industry-Leading Collegiate Tennis Technology Footprint with Latest Partnership

/EIN News/ -- PlaySight’s video tech will drive live streaming and performance tech capabilities at Lubbock Christian University, the latest college tennis partner of Connexa Sports

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ), a leading connected sports technology company, is pleased today to announce its latest collegiate tennis partnership. Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is set to become the latest program to add PlaySight’s connected camera technology for live streaming broadcasts and performance video capabilities. PlaySight works with leading programs throughout all conferences and levels of college tennis, and LCU joins other Texas-based programs with PlaySight installed at their home tennis facilities, including the University of Texas, Southwestern University, TCU, Baylor University and more.

LCU’s men’s and women’s tennis programs are set to begin their inaugural season of NCAA play in 2022-23 under the leadership of Head Coach Jason Speegle, who will serve as the program’s first head tennis coach since 1982. The teams will compete in the Lone Star Conference beginning this fall. The school has not had a tennis program since the 1981-82 season and will play their home matches at the new Penny Gullo Tennis Center on campus, equipped with PlaySight’s cutting-edge tennis technology.

“For LCU, PlaySight was an obvious choice for the tennis program. This technology is an excellent addition to and only enhances the wonderful new Penny Gullo Tennis Center and will allow for opportunities in both the streaming and video review space,” said LCU Athletic Director, Scott Larson.

“Adding PlaySight on all eight courts will set LCU apart as a new premier tennis facility. We will utilize the videos for player development as well as the ability to stream matches to our players’ friends and family all over the world,” said LCU Head Tennis Coach, Jason Speegle. “The Penny Gullo Tennis Center will become a sought after location for tournaments of all kinds with the addition of PlaySight.”

Connexa Sports has partnerships with many collegiate tennis programs for their video and tech needs, and the company has plans to roll out its other products and platforms, including the Slinger Ball Launchers and new AI capabilities, soon. “College tennis is a core focus for us at Connexa, and we are especially thrilled to welcome LCU and bring our technology to their impressive new facility,” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “We are proud to work with programs, coaches and student-athletes across all levels of collegiate tennis with our affordable and proven offering for broadcast, recruiting and performance enhancements.”

-XX-

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports Contact Information:

investors@connexasports.com

(443) 407-7564

www.connexasports.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.