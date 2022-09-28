Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Worth USD 326.1 Million By 2028 | Celanese (US), PolyOne (US), RTP Company (US)

Reports And Data

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market : Technological advancements in the automotive industry and the evolution of smart electronics.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thermally Conductive Plastics Market is forecasted to grow from USD 174.4 Million in 2018 to USD 381.4 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is driving market growth.

Due to the strong presence of thermally conductive plastic manufacturers in the region, North America has a significant share in the market. Similarly, in the forecast period, Latin America and Europe are also emerging regions and are expected to experience remarkable growth, during the forecast period.

New product developments, expansions, acquisitions and agreements, collaborations and partnerships were the major growth strategies that market players adopted to increase their regional presence and meet the growing demand for TCPs in emerging economies

Leading Players– Celanese Corporation (US), PolyOne Corp. (US), RTP Company (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries (Japan), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp. (Japan) and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for electrical & electronics is expected to grow the largest at USD 84.4 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. TCPs are used in connectors, mounting devices, heat sinks, cooling parts, interface materials, enclosures, and cooling systems. The global market for thermally conductive plastics is driven by the increased demand for smart systems in end-user industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive. Rising preference of the global consumer to light-weight products is also stimulating growth for the market.

The market for lightning systems, by application, will hold largest market and is expected to reach USD 157.2 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The worldwide market is driven by increasing demand for smart street lighting solutions. Other factors, such as the development of new wireless technology and the growing need for energy efficiency, also contributed to market growth.

The market for Polyamide, by type, will hold largest market and is expected to reach USD 67.2 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period. Because of its superior properties such as impact resistance, high temperature resistance, abrasion resistance, excellent balance of strength, resistance to bases and heat conductivity, polyamide rapidly replaces metals in various applications.

The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 101.1 Million in 2028, at the highest CAGR of 8.6%, during the forecast period. Because of high disposable income and rising living standards in the region, demand for smart electronics and electric vehicles is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Thermoplastic Polymer

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Others

Carbon based solutions (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Natural Graphite powders

Synthetic Graphite powders

Conductive carbon blacks

Silicon-carbon composites

Water dispersions

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Lighting Systems

Battery Modules

Others

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market revenue growth?

Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market over the forecast years?

Which are the leading players in the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

