Solar-Powered UAV Market to Reach $881.7 Million by 2035: Allied Market Research

Rise in development of solar-powered drones for defense application and increase in demand for drone services have boosted the growth of the global solar-powered UAV market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold for the highest share in 2025, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar-powered UAV market is valued at $378.2 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $881.7 million by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2035. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Solar-Powered UAV Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2021 $378.2 million Market Size in 2031 $881.7 million CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 362 Segments covered Application, Mode of Operation, Type, Range, and Region Drivers Increase in development of solar-powered drones for defense application Surge in demand for drone service Opportunities Technological advancements in drones Restraints Cybersecurity issues associated with drones Expensive integration of technology & low operational efficiency

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had significant impact on the market and is projected to remain the same for a few years. Increase in maintenance costs and revenue crunch created major challenges for drone manufacturers.

Reduced GDP of major economies resulted in drop in investment in the aerospace and defense industry, which negatively affected deployment plans.

During the pandemic, several companies used drones for lab sample pick-up and delivery along with transportation of medical supplies so as to minimize infection exposure.

The global solar-powered UAV market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on application, mode of operation, type, range, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on application, the construction segment is expected to hold the highest share in 2025, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2035.

Based on mode of operation, the semi automation segment to hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2035. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the quadcopter drones segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global solar-powered UAV market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold for the highest share in 2025, contributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2035. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global solar-powered UAV market analyzed in the research include AeroVironment Inc., Autonomous Systems Lab (Atlantik-Solar), Aurora Flight Sciences, Avy, BAE Systems Plc., Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), Elektra Solar GmbH, Eos Technologie, Kea Aerospace, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, NEWSPACE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, QinetiQ, Silent Falcon UAS Technologies, Skydweller, Sunbirds SAS, UAV Instruments S.L, and Xsun.

The report analyzes these key players in the global solar-powered UAV market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

