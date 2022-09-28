Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Worth $11.3 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An Increase in Building And Construction Activities In The Asia-Pacific Region is Most Likely To Increase Demand For The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is a thermoplastic copolymer that provides crack resistance, flexibility, along with adding toughness to certain materials. An increase in demand from the agriculture, building, and construction industry acts as a major driver for the market. Problems associated with the use of EVA in photovoltaic packaging may act as a major constraint for the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Building and Construction Industry in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is expected to see the fastest growth, owing to increasing demand for thermoplastic copolymers (EVA) for the production of adhesives, sealants, cement, and other construction materials.

2. EVA has properties such as longer durability, higher flexibility, crack resistance, and corrosion resistance that makes it ideal for the production of various construction materials.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021, with China most likely to drive the market growth. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand of adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, along with construction activities that require the use of these thermoplastic copolymers (EVA), thus, boosting the market growth.

4. The Solar Cell Encapsulation segment held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market since the demand for EVA has been increasing for this segment due to the ideal properties that the EVA holds.

Segmental Analysis :

1. High-Density thermoplastic copolymers (EVA) held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. High density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate has better chemical resistance, better impact resistance to a lower temperature, better UV resistance, and are more cost-effective in comparison to low and medium Ethylene Vinyl Acetate.

2. In addition to this, the price of EVA is also comparatively low which makes it an ideal material for solar cell encapsulation. Hence, the rise in demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for the purpose of solar cell encapsulation will help increase the market growth in the upcoming years.

3. The Building & Construction Industry held the largest share in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. For instance, according to Volvo CE, the construction sector saw an increase in the production and manufacturing of construction materials across multiple regions since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Industry are -

1. Arkema S.A.

2. Braskem S.A.

3. Celanese Corporation

4. DOW Inc.

5. Exxon Mobil Corporation

