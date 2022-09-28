At 3.1% CAGR, Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 297.5 Million by 2026 - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market size is expanding from USD 237.9 million in 2020 to USD 297.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of approximately 3.1% between 2021 and 2026. The key participants in the global anal irrigation systems market are Consure Medical Pvt. Ltd., ConvaTec Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aquaflush Medical Limited, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson And Company, MBH-International A/S, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Dentsplysirona, Renew Medical Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Anal Irrigation Systems Market By Product (Mini Devices, Cone Devices, Bed Systems, & Balloon Catheters Devices), By Patients (Adults & Children), By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, & Clinics), and By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anal Irrigation Systems Market size & share was approximately USD 237.9 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 297.5 million by 2026."

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Anal Irrigation Systems market.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market Overview:

Anal irrigation systems are a medical procedure that refers to trans-anal irrigation or rectal irrigation that refers to the cleaning of bowels with the exposure of pressurized water into the rectum via the anus route. Usually, anal irrigation is referred to patients suffering from neurological disorders that range from multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson’s disease, chronic constipation, and infants and children who suffer from passing stool on a regular basis.

The device substituted for anal irrigation constitutes a plastic bag holding up water with an alternate low-system pumping source through which water is pressurized.

Industry Growth Factors

The market of global anal irrigation systems is strongly driven by the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer disorders and inflammatory bowel disease and minimally invasive modes of treatment coupled with advancements in technological innovations among others. Additional factors include a rise in the geriatric population being prone to multiple disorders such as constipation, fecal incontinence, and a wider range of neurological symptoms will drive the growth of the global anal irrigation systems to larger growth. Recent studies also indicate extreme relief for patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, chronic constipation, and bedridden patients and infants. A rise in such patients during the forecast is expected to drive the sale of anal irrigation systems on a global scale.

Innovations in the sector often are accompanied by extensive research and development for producing highly effective tools regarding anal irrigation systems. A large part of the population suffering from irritable bowel syndrome will further drive the growth of the market as anal irrigation systems are proved to be highly constructive toward treating the condition. Additional health benefits include an increase in bladder capacity with repeated usage.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed by Product, Patient, End-Users, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 237.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 297.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.1% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Consure Medical Pvt. Ltd., ConvaTec Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aquaflush Medical Limited, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson And Company, MBH-International A/S, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Dentsplysirona, and Renew Medical Inc., among others. Key Segments By Product, Patient, End-Users, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global anal irrigation systems market can be segmented on the basis of product, patients, end-users, and regions.

The global anal irrigation systems market can be further broken down into mini devices, cone devices, bed systems, and balloon catheter devices. Balloon catheter devices are expected to lead the market in terms of market share owing to increased functionality suitable for a wider range of patients when compared to their counterparts. The balloon catheter devices are found to be extremely useful as portable units for anal irrigation systems. The global anal irrigation systems market can be further divided into children and adults. The adult segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period owing to the prevalence of similar conditions being found in adults belonging to an advanced and aging group.

However, the segment of children is expected to pick up steam during the forecast. The global anal irrigation systems market can be further disintegrated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Hospitals will account for the largest market share during the forecast owing to contributing factors ranging from a complete pre to post-op care at optimal cost to the availability of extensive equipment to deal with any complicated situation.

Regional Dominance:

Europe Holds the Highest Market Share in The Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market

Europe is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of global revenue collection. Europe was the previous market leader during the last iteration of the forecast. The market in the region is expected to witness a steady growth rate due to pertaining factors such as a robust healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key players in the region, technological advancements in the sector, and easy availability of anal irrigation systems.

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant market share following Europe due to trends observed in the region that point to a rise in geriatric population, improved healthcare facilities, and increased patients awareness, and strengthened consumer spending.

Competitive Players

In light of the current enterprises, the global Anal Irrigation Systems market has a large scope. With FDA restrictions in place, the dominant businesses have a competitive advantage and continue to dominate the industry. The major global companies also have a geographic reach and a high level of brand awareness among customers, giving them an advantage.

Some of the main players in the global Anal Irrigation Systems market include

Consure Medical Pvt. Ltd.

ConvaTec Group PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aquaflush Medical Limited

Coloplast A/S

Becton

Dickinson And Company

MBH-International A/S

UROMED Kurt Drews KG

Dentsplysirona

Renew Medical Inc.

among others.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market By Product (Mini Devices, Cone Devices, Bed Systems, & Balloon Catheters Devices), By Patients (Adults & Children), By End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, & Clinics), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2026



The global Anal Irrigation Systems market is segmented as follows:

By Product Segment Analysis

Mini Devices

Cone Devices

Bed Systems

Balloon Catheters Devices

By Patient Segment Analysis

Adults

Children

By End-Users Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

On the basis of product, the segment of balloon catheters devices is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the hospital segment will occupy the largest market share during the forecast owing to highly efficient facilities during pre and post op conditions.

In terms of regional analysis, Europe is expected to recoup the largest market share during the forecast period due to a number of contributing factors.

