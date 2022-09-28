Cerence SVP and General Counsel Jennifer Salinas Named One of ALPFA’s 2022 Most Powerful Latinas

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Jennifer Salinas, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, has been named one of the Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA)’s 2022 Most Powerful Latinas (MPLs). Now in its sixth year, ALPFA’s annual MPL awards draw attention to the significant contributions, power, and influence of Latina leaders, businesswomen and innovators in every sector.



Recognized in MPL’s Corporate Trailblazers category, Jennifer was honored for her impressive track record of passionate, progressive and purpose-driven leadership. In her role at Cerence, Jennifer serves as a strategic advisor to the leadership team and Board of Directors, leading the legal organization in a wide range of matters, including intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, corporate governance, strategic transactions, and regulatory and compliance. Jennifer is a highly respected and decorated advocate and influencer in both the industry and in her communities. Most notably, she is the former National President of the Hispanic National Bar Association, an organization with several thousand members, where she led a 70+ member Board and broke all fundraising records, leading to expanded Latina leadership programs, networking opportunities and scholarships for both students and young lawyers.

“Since joining us earlier this year, Jennifer has made an immediate impact, serving as an integral part of the Cerence leadership team at a critical time for the company,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “Jennifer is an accomplished, progressive legal and business leader, and I’m proud and excited that she has received this well-deserved honor.”

Founded in 1972, ALPFA is the nation’s largest professional Hispanic membership association with 103,000+ members assembled in 26 professional and more than 180 student chapters across America. As the leading organization dedicated to empowering and developing Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, ALPFA provides employment opportunities in every sector of the global economy and manages programs that mentor and develop leaders.

“Early in my career, I made a commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives and fostering mentorship opportunities for students and young Latina lawyers,” said Jennifer Salinas, SVP & General Counsel, Cerence. “Today, I strive to always come from a place of purpose in my work, and to give back to my community. I am honored and grateful to be awarded by an organization that shares in that commitment and that recognizes my professional achievements in corporate America. Thank you ALPFA for this recognition.”

For more information about ALFPA and the MPL list, visit alpfa.org. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c51b400-118b-4fff-9c47-1d8b6f4b0200