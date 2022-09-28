Submit Release
Monopar to Present at Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

/EIN News/ -- WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: October 6, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. (ET)
Location: The Yale Club, New York City, New York

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

CONTACT:  

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations  
Kim R. Tsuchimoto  
Chief Financial Officer  
kimtsu@monopartx.com

