Ahana to Deliver Session About the Open Data Lakehouse at AI & Big Data Expo North America

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, today announced it will lead a session at AI & Big Data Expo North America about the open data lakehouse. The hybrid event is being held October 5 – 6 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA and virtual.

Session Title: “Value of the Open Data Lakehouse”
Session Date & Time: Thursday, October 6 at 2:20 pm PT and virtual
Session Presenter: Ahana’s Rohan Pednekar, senior product manager
Session Details: With up to 80% of data stored in the data lake today, how do you unlock the value of the data lakehouse? The value lies in the compute engine that runs on top of an open data lakehouse. During this talk, Rohan will discuss the benefits of the emerging Open Data Lakehouse. He will also cover why Presto is the de facto query engine for the open data lake; what the open data lakehouse is; the benefits of moving to an open data lakehouse; and how the open source query engine Presto is critical to the open data lakehouse.

Presto is a widely adopted distributed SQL engine for data lake analytics. With Presto, users can perform ad hoc querying of data in place, which helps solve challenges around time to discover and the amount of time it takes to do ad hoc analysis.

To register for AI & Big Data Expo, please go to the event’s registration page to purchase a registration.

About Ahana

Ahana is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS with the vision to be the SQL engine for the Open Data Lakehouse. Presto, the open source project created by Meta and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, Third Point Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedInTwitter and Presto Slack.

Media Contact:
Beth Winkowski
Winkowski Public Relations, LLC
978-649-7189
beth@ahana.io

 


