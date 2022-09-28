Foam Glass Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.8 Billion with CAGR of 5.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing construction and industrial sector will be driving the Foam Glass Market during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Foam Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$2.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. Foam glass is an inorganic material widely used in the construction and industrial sector owing to thermal bridging and non-flammable properties. Also, foam glass has excellent resistance towards extreme temperatures, & corrosion which increases the life of the cryogenic system in the industrial sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Foam Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand from industrial construction, among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market for foam glass.

2. Growing demand for glass foam for industrial purposes for insulation is expected to boost the demand for foam glass during the forecast period.

3. Robust demand for insulating cryogenic systems for pipelines, valves, and others owing to temperature and corrosion property will increase the demand for the foam glass market.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The closed-cell segments accounted for around 62% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Closed-cell is airtight sealed foam glass having ultra-lightweight, excellent drainage properties with low capillarity, acid, and chemical resistance. The closed-cell foam glass is widely used in building & construction to provide high compressive strength for wall & floor insulation, roofing insulation.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the foam glass market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the growing industrial, residential, commercial, and large infrastructure projects, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The major factors responsible for the growth of foam glass are low carbon footprint which gives eco-friendly insulating products and can be recycled.

3. The industrial segment accounted for approximately 48% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The foam glass is widely used as an insulating material in the industrial sector for the chemical processing system, cryogenic system, pipe insulation, and giving fire resistance properties.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Foam Glass Industry are -

1. Owens Corning

2. AeroAggregates

3. Glapor

4. GEOCELL Schaumglas GmbH

5. Polydros S.A



