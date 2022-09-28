Submit Release
Aviation ground services to go-green to meet compliance

VIETNAM, September 28 - HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is collecting comments on a draft circular stipulating that all businesses in the sector must have a plan to convert ground vehicles from fossil fuels to electric.

Once issued, this document will replace the Ministry of Transport’s Circular No.53/2012/TT-BGTVT, dated September 25, 2012, regulating environmental protection in civil aviation activities.

The draft circular stipulates that airports and airport operators are now required to build an environmental management system (EMS) instead of being encouraged to apply this system at present.

EMS is a set of processes and practices that enable an organisation to reduce its environmental impacts and increase its operating efficiency. The system helps an organisation address its regulatory requirements systematically and cost-effectively. This proactive approach will help reduce the risk of non-compliance and improve health and safety practices for employees and the public. It can also help address non-regulated issues, such as energy conservation, and promote stronger operational control and employee stewardship.

In the new draft, airport enterprises and those providing specialised aviation services at airports are required to carry out environmental impact assessments and be provided with an environmental licence or environmental registration following the Law on Environmental Protection.

The CAAV businesses operating at airports are responsible for digital transformation to serve vehicle management. VNS

