Working Visit of His Excellency James Cleverly MP, Secretary of State, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 29 September 2022

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Singapore on 29 September 2022.

 

Foreign Secretary Cleverly will call separately on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will host Foreign Secretary Cleverly to dinner that evening.  

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 SEPTEMBER 2022

