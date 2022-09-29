Sacombank honoured for innovative and revolutionary banking services in Vietnam

Sacombank has continued to innovate and continuously deploy digital solutions and online utilities in line with market trends, such as: 1-chip integrated card technology Sacombank has introduced transaction service via email with digital signature and online account opening via eKYC technology It is building a multi-channel bank (Omni-Chanel Banking) to increase convenience and bring experience seamless and complete for its customers.

Sacombank has won two awards from International Business Magazine for developing some of the most innovative payment and banking solutions in Vietnam.

We have achieved all the important goals in the Restructuring Project for 2022 and saw many breakthroughs in the digitization of banking activities.” — Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, CEO of Sacombank

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saigon Commercial Bank (Sacombank), Vietnam-based banking group with over 400 centres across Laos and Cambodia, was recently adjudged with award titles by International Business Magazine. The two awards they won are ‘Most Innovative Retail Bank, Vietnam 2022’ and ‘Best Digital Transformation Bank, Vietnam 2022’.

Sacombank was recently in the news for the announcement of a support package to support corporate customers. The bank has announced a 2% interest rate subsidy to restore production and business activities. Under this new initiative, Sacombank will provide an interest rate support of 2%/year for corporate customers, cooperatives and business households with the purpose of using loan capital in one of the registered business industries.

Sacombank has been prevalent in the digital transformation of the payment processes for the past 15 years. It has developed credit card solutions to promote the most advanced cashless payment and card markets. What started with simple run-of-the-mill tech solutions has led to the development of the chip technology allowing Sacombank to exist in both physical and non-physical versions.

With popular contactless payment solutions such as NFC and 3D secure service version 2.0, Sacombank is helping the next-gen bank customers to make payments in the most safest and most convenient way. In July this year, Sacombank set up a new centre to further its efforts toward delivering the best customer experiences and to improve the efficiency of their sales team.

Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine commented, “The new hotline service and the artificial intelligence technology incorporated to enhance the customer experience, really shows the commitment from Sacombank towards delivering the best banking services. The innovation in retail services and the incorporation of the best solutions for the customer makes Sacombank, one of the most preferred banking partners in Vietnam.”

Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, CEO of Sacombank, expressed her gratitude at the announcement of the award. She said, “This is a proud moment for us and a big cheer to my team and their dedication and commitment. In the first 6 months of 2022, despite facing many difficult market conditions, Sacombank still maintained good operating results and maintained a stable growth momentum. We have strived really hard to achieve all the important goals in the Restructuring Project, as well as having many breakthroughs in the digitization of banking activities. We are grateful for this recognition from International Business Magazine. This will inspire the entire Sacombank team to aspire for the best and the most convenient service to our clients.”

About Sacombank

Saigon Commercial Bank (Sacombank) has a charter capital of more than VND12,425 billion, total assets of more than VND160,000 billion and serves financial demands for over 2.6 million customers. The bank has network coverage all over Vietnam and two neighboring countries Laos and Cambodia with 424 transaction branches.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

