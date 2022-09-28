Ethernet Controller Market Worth $14.9 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 6.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Big Data And Cloud Computing Applications Driving The Ethernet Controller Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Ethernet Controller Market size is forecast to reach $14.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026. Ethernet controller is a component of computer hardware used for controlling the connection to wired networks. Ethernet is the method that most computers use to communicate with each other. The Ethernet physical layer provides improved media access control (MAC) solutions which are deployed across a number of industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. For Ethernet controller to work in computer, the system needs to have software installed in the computer called “Ethernet chipset driver”

2. It is the most commonly used computer networking technologies in offices, schools etc.

3. Benefits of Ethernet controllers include flexibility, ease of expansion, control, growth capabilities and centralized authentication.

4. Asia Pacific region expected to witness significant CAGR on account of various factors such as industrialization rising consumer base, growing disposable income of individuals and others.

Segmental Analysis :

1. The Ethernet PHY is a component that operates at the Ethernet physical layer of the OSI network model. Its purpose is to provide analog signal physical access to the link. An Ethernet PHY is designed to provide error-free transmission to reach distances that exceed 100m.

2. The most common Integrated circuit package types for larger critical components such as microcontrollers are the QFP (Quad Flat Package) and QFN (Quad Flat No-leads). QFP IC’s might have anywhere from eight pins per side to upward of seventy and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% through 2026.

3. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by the year 2026 in the Ethernet controller market. It is due to growing usage of Ethernet controllers in consumer applications, servers and desktop systems in the region and increase in demand for VoIP solutions, gaming consoles and digital signage.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Ethernet Controller Industry are -

1. Broadcom Ltd

2. Cavium Inc.

3. Cirrus Logic Inc.

4. Comlab Telecommunications Inc.

5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

