“The 14th Higher Education International Conference” Call for Papers until October 24

MACAU, September 28 - The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) are jointly organising “The 14th Higher Education International Conference on Online Teaching and Sustainable Quality Assurance: Challenges and Perspectives”, with the call for papers until October 24th. Experts and scholars of higher education in Macao and around the world are cordially invited to participate and publish papers in related fields. The conference aims to continuously enhance the quality of teaching and learning in higher education as well as to strengthen the cooperation between Macao and overseas higher education institutions, and explores the challenges and perspectives of sustainable online teaching and quality assurance in higher education in the post-pandemic era.

This year’s conference, focusing on the theme of “Online Teaching and Sustainable Quality Assurance: Challenges and Perspectives”, will be held online from November 29th to 30th, 2022, and will continue to offer an exchange platform for Macao and higher education assurance agencies and well-known scholars from all over the world. Related topics include: digitalisation of higher education quality assurance; quality assurance of cross-border higher education cooperation; application of artificial intelligence in higher education; information technology innovations in higher education accreditation; key trends and issues in institutional accreditation; quality assurance of outcome-based teaching and learning; development and improvement of online teaching; innovation and practice of online assessment; and new trends in teacher professional development.

Submitted papers will be reviewed according to their relevance to the conference theme, originality and clarity. Accepted papers will be invited for presentation during the conference. The call for papers for the conference is from now until October 24th 2022, and the papers should neither have been published before nor should be under consideration for publication elsewhere. Interested parties should complete the paper submission form on the conference website ( https://www.mpu.edu.mo/heconf2022 ). For inquiries, please call 8599 6531 or 8599 6193.