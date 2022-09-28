The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) kicks off Gathering 1,300 elites worldwide to explore new development of infrastructure

MACAU, September 28 - Jointly organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum kicked off today (28 September), gather more than 1,300 elites to discuss direction of policies, financial innovation, environmental, green and low-carbon development and digital application, jointly build a sustainable future.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony included Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR Zheng Xincong, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR Liu Xianfa, and Secretary for Security of the Macao SAR Government Wong Sio Chak.

Building a green infrastructure platform for stable and healthy development

Assistant Minister of Commerce of China Li Fei said in his video speech that China successfully overcame obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in foreign investment co-operation in 2021, and achieved stable and healthy development. China's foreign direct investment reached 178.8 billion US dollars in 2021, representing a 16% increase year-on-year. China expects to accelerate the building of closer partnerships and strengthen connectivity with countries across the world. By supporting enterprises to fully leverage green, low-carbon, environmental protection technologies, as well as big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, China is committed to deepening international co-operation in green infrastructure in an all-round manner, and playing a leading role in the development of new infrastructure.

International friendly co-operation to promote the high-quality development of infrastructure

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei pointed out, during his video speech, that the UAE, as one of the first countries to join the “Belt and Road Initiative” and one of the founding members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, has more than 650 investment projects in China. There are more than 4,000 Chinese companies operating in the UAE, creating more than 400,000 jobs. He believed that infrastructure will provide more precious opportunities for future co-operation between the two countries.

In his video speech, Minister of Transport of Malaysia Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong expressed that in the past ten years, many foreign partners have carried out large high-tech investment projects in Malaysia, among which are Gemas—Johor Bahru electrified double-tracking project, and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) from Kota Bharu to Port Klang — these two are both large projects invested by Chinese companies. The Malaysian government has launched preferential policies and measures for foreign investors, in order to attract more forward-looking high-tech enterprises to invest in Malaysia, and enhance the country's infrastructure and business environment.

In his video speech, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Md. Mahbub Ali, said that the friendship between China and Bangladesh has a long history and has possibilities for co-operation in the field of infrastructure. For example, the Padma Bridge built by a Chinese contractor has promoted the connectivity between different regions and created millions of employment opportunities. He looks forward to more similar large projects in the future.

Minister of Energy and Water of Angola João Baptista Borges said in his video speech that the People's Republic of China is currently Angola's main economic partner. The trade between the two countries has reached more than 20 billion dollars. He highlighted the construction of the Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric plant, which is the largest single investment project by China in Angola. The Caculo Cabaça project will enable Angola to produce energy in a massive scale. Angola is looking forward to strengthening co-operation with China in the future.

During his speech on site, Lou Qiliang, President of China CRRC Corp. Ltd., said that CRRC looked forward to deepening pragmatic co-operation with rail transport users, and upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain around the world. CRRC expects to see more comprehensive partnerships that feature inclusiveness and sustainability, and is committed to working with different sectors to develop infrastructure and connectivity in countries and regions along the “Belt and Road Initiative” route, so as to promote the technological and high-quality development of the industry.

Highlighting Macao features and showcasing the advantages of Macao's MICE industry

The 13th IIICF places emphasis on Macao elements, with activities including presentations to promote the advantages of Macao as a MICE destination, showcasing the hardware and software facilities in Macao's MICE environment. Guided tours in local communities were also organised for Forum participants to enable them to experience the unique co-existence of Chinese and western cultures, and visit stores in local neighbourhoods. In addition, the Forum invited Macao enterprises to participate in the business matching sessions to help them explore business opportunities for co-operation.

Increase in scale and bringing together industry elites

More than 1,300 participants gathered at the 13th IIICF, including representatives from government departments worldwide, 20 financial institutions, more than 70 of the world’s top 250 international contractors, and more than 600 enterprises in the industry and the industry chain around the world. Live streaming of videos and images were available online, so as to enhance the interaction between enterprises, investors, project managers and participants at the Forum.

Compared with last year, this year’s IIICF saw an approximate 20% increase in its scale. The Forum brought together different enterprises in the industry and the industry chain. To provide all-round support for participating enterprises, the Forum set up business matching and meeting areas, where enterprises could showcase their projects or services, connect with prospective partners and conduct business meetings.