Leveraging preferential measures for Macao, the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum arranged presentations to promote the core advantages of Macao MICE industry

MACAU, September 28 - This year’s International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum – the 13th IIICF – has added presentations to its agenda to promote Macao’s MICE industry. Two presentation sessions were held – one online and one offline – attracting the participation of more than 60 representatives from large infrastructure enterprises in the Mainland and the MICE industry chain in Macao. Through the presentations, IIICF organisers hoped to create a cross-sectorial platform for the MICE industry, enhancing the “industries + MICE” collaboration by leveraging various preferential measures for Macao.

Showcasing the core advantages of Macao’s MICE industry

The Macao MICE industry promotional presentations were jointly organised by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo on 27 September.

Showcasing the core advantages of Macao’s MICE industry, such as policies, systems, supporting hardware and software facilities, the presentation also included business matching session. Some participants from the Mainland’s infrastructure industry said that the presentation enabled them to better understand the hardware and software facilities as well as supporting measures that Macao’s MICE industry offers, and they looked forward to holding or joining the MICE events in Macao in the future.

Striving to attract more event organisers to hold events in Macao

Acting President of IPIM Vincent U expressed that the promotional presentations would attract more enterprises and people to hold various MICE events in Macao by enabling Mainland participants to have a better understanding of Macao’s MICE environment and services. The presentations also served to build a communication platform between the Mainland participants and the Macao MICE industry, thus promoting future co-operation between the two sides.

Preferential measures to facilitate travel to MICE events in Macao

It has been announced that electronic visas for Mainland residents to go to Macao will be resumed as soon as the end of next month. Besides, tour groups from four provinces (Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang) and Shanghai city will also be resumed. These measures will not only enable Mainland residents to attend MICE events in Macao more easily, but will also help the recovery of Macao’s MICE industry. IPIM will help design itineraries for the tour groups so that the travellers can be engaged in the MICE events in Macao.

In addition, the visa policy for eligible foreigners in Macao to visit the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin has been relaxed starting from 1 September. Mainland organisers who hold MICE events in Macao and have invited guests from foreign countries can apply for a multi-entry visa for the foreign guests. It will enable foreign participants to have field trips in the Co-operation Zone or participate in concurrent activities there, thus enhancing the guests’ experience and the effectiveness of the events.

Online presentation held ahead of IIICF to allow better understanding of Macao

In order to help IIICF participants understand the overall process of attending MICE events in Macao, the online Macao MICE industry promotional presentation was held on 2 September prior to the Forum, which introduced Macao’s pandemic prevention and control measures, entry arrangements, the city’s MICE environment, and the relevant support measures. It was hoped that the online and offline presentations could create new opportunities for cross-sectorial collaboration.