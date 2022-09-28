Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches annual promotion Exquisite gifts for book purchases and 10% off on selected items

MACAU, September 28 - The Online Book Shop launched by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has been well received by local and overseas readers since its establishment. In appreciation of readers’ support, an annual promotion will be launched from 1 to 31 October. Readers may receive, by each transaction, a set of exquisite Jao Tsung-I Academy bookmarks for any book purchase on the Online Book Shop during the abovementioned period. The gifts are available while stocks last. In addition, readers may enjoy a 10% off on a variety of new books and selected publications, as well as 50% and 10% off on back issues and recent issues of Review of Culture, respectively.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. IC is committed to providing convenient and efficient services for readers to select and purchase publications. Local readers can also choose to pick up their books in person at IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane), while other addressees outside Macao can request the delivery of publications through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations.

IC’s Online Book Shop will launch special offers from time to time. For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop or email bookshop@icm.gov.mo.