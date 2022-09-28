Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,108 in the last 365 days.

Transport and communications statistics for August 2022

MACAU, September 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,715 as at end-August 2022, up by 0.8% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,373) and heavy motorcycles (106,944) rose by 0.8% and 2.3% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in August grew by 0.8% year-on-year to 1,025 (including 212 electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles rising by 3.9% to 395 (115 of them were electric).  In the first eight months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles fell by 27.2% year-on-year to 6,235. Number of traffic accidents in August dropped by 10.0% year-on-year to 911, with 326 persons injured. From January to August 2022, there were 7,220 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,564 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in August increased by 9.3% year-on-year to 309,623 trips, of which light automobile trips (277,985) grew by 10.9%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in August rose by 51.3% year-on-year to 4,389 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (4,346 tonnes) took up 99.0% of the total.  In the first eight months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,225,846 trips) decreased by 19.6% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (35,489 tonnes) surged by 93.6%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 33.0% year-on-year to 10,127 tonnes in August, with cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (7,396 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (2,731 tonnes) falling by 32.7% and 33.8% respectively. From January to August 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo edged up by 0.2% year-on-year to 96,974 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 485 trips in August, a decline of 39.1% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo dropped by 14.2% year-on-year to 4,228 tonnes in August, of which inward cargo (355 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,825 tonnes) decreased by 30.7% and 12.9% respectively. From January to August 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights declined by 36.4% year-on-year to 6,365 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (35,191 tonnes) went up by 28.8%.

As at the end of August 2022, there were 95,117 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.0% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 3.4%  year-on-year to 1,192,514; prepaid SIM card subscribers (280,005) fell by 25.6% whereas postpaid subscribers (912,509) rose by 6.4%. Internet subscribers totalled 690,018 as at end-August, an increase of 5.2% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August went down by 0.9% year-on-year to 141 million hours, and the total duration in the first eight months of 2022 grew by 2.0% to 1.12 billion hours.

You just read:

Transport and communications statistics for August 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.