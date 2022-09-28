Transport and communications statistics for August 2022

MACAU, September 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,715 as at end-August 2022, up by 0.8% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,373) and heavy motorcycles (106,944) rose by 0.8% and 2.3% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in August grew by 0.8% year-on-year to 1,025 (including 212 electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles rising by 3.9% to 395 (115 of them were electric). In the first eight months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles fell by 27.2% year-on-year to 6,235. Number of traffic accidents in August dropped by 10.0% year-on-year to 911, with 326 persons injured. From January to August 2022, there were 7,220 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,564 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in August increased by 9.3% year-on-year to 309,623 trips, of which light automobile trips (277,985) grew by 10.9%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in August rose by 51.3% year-on-year to 4,389 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (4,346 tonnes) took up 99.0% of the total. In the first eight months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,225,846 trips) decreased by 19.6% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (35,489 tonnes) surged by 93.6%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 33.0% year-on-year to 10,127 tonnes in August, with cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (7,396 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (2,731 tonnes) falling by 32.7% and 33.8% respectively. From January to August 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo edged up by 0.2% year-on-year to 96,974 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 485 trips in August, a decline of 39.1% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo dropped by 14.2% year-on-year to 4,228 tonnes in August, of which inward cargo (355 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,825 tonnes) decreased by 30.7% and 12.9% respectively. From January to August 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights declined by 36.4% year-on-year to 6,365 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (35,191 tonnes) went up by 28.8%.

As at the end of August 2022, there were 95,117 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.0% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 3.4% year-on-year to 1,192,514; prepaid SIM card subscribers (280,005) fell by 25.6% whereas postpaid subscribers (912,509) rose by 6.4%. Internet subscribers totalled 690,018 as at end-August, an increase of 5.2% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August went down by 0.9% year-on-year to 141 million hours, and the total duration in the first eight months of 2022 grew by 2.0% to 1.12 billion hours.