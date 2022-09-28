Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report: Macao Plays a Key Role

MACAU, September 28 - The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2022) and Report were released today (28 September) at the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum.

The Report summarises the new trends and characteristics in the infrastructure industry, ’and concluded four major proposals including pushing forward the high-quality infrastructure construction with reinforced confidence and a global vision.

Macao is deeply integrated into the overall development of the country

According to the Report, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone in Hengqin have entered a new phase. Leveraging its own resources, Macao is highly integrated into the “Belt and Road Initiative”, and has put effort to sign tax treaties with more Portuguese-speaking countries and countries along the “Belt and Road Initiative” route. In addition, Macao has maintained stable relations with trading partners in the “Belt and Road Initiative” and Portuguese-speaking countries, and continues to fully leverage its regional advantages as "One Center, One Platform, and One Base".

Stable and positive infrastructure development in countries in the “Belt and Road Initiative”

At the release conference, President of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen reported the highlights of the Report and summarised infrastructure development trends as follows:

1. The overall Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index has picked up, rising from 113 in 2021 to 114 in 2022.

2. The political and business environments in ASEAN countries have continued to improve, leading to a high ranking on the Infrastructure Development Index. On the other hand, the pace of infrastructure development in Portuguese-speaking countries has accelerated, bringing them to second rank on the Index.

3. The momentum of the development of transportation infrastructure is strong, while the developments of communications, water infrastructure and public health have shown new characteristics – intelligent technologies, shrunk scales, and socialised investments.

4. In order to cope with global climate change, the pace of the green transformation of infrastructure in countries along the “Belt and Road Initiative” route has accelerated.

5. International and cross-sectorial co-operations have empowered and enhanced the efficacy of infrastructure development.

International and cross-sectorial co-operations to promote the sustainable development of international infrastructure

The Report also puts forward four suggestions: First, strengthening strategic partnership and developing policies and business environments conducive to international infrastructure co-operation. Second, boosting confidence in co-operation and pushing forward the construction of high-quality infrastructure with a global perspective. Third, following new trends, adapting to new environments, and using new technologies to further accelerate the pace of green transformation of international infrastructure co-operation. Fourth, strengthening risk awareness and enhancing the resilience and stability of international infrastructure development.

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2022) and Report have been uploaded onto: www.chinca.org and www.ipim.gov.mo, and are available for download.