Flexible Pipe Market to Reach US$900 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Increasing Oil and Gas Industry with Attractive Investment will help to build demand for Flexible Pipe Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Flexible Pipe Market size is forecast to reach $900 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026, due to growing demand for flexible pipe from various end-use industries such as water treatment plants, oil & gas, food & beverages, and mining which is driving the flexible pipes industry scenario. Flexible pipes are made of polyvinyl chloride, high density polyethylene, and fiberglass-reinforced polymer. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Flexible Pipe Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the flexible pipe market due to growing demand from the oil & gas industry especially from shale gas production units from countries such as the USA, and Mexico.

2. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), In 2020, the United States' natural gas production reached 34.4 trillion cubic feet (Tcf). Thus, oil & gas production is estimated to boost the use of flexible pipes.

3. Additionally, high-density polyethylene, fiberglass-reinforced polymer, and polyvinyl chloride are widely used raw materials for flexible pipes due to the easy installation, lightweight, and cost-effective is estimated to create an opportunity for the use of flexible pipes.



Segmental Analysis :

1. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) held the largest share in the global flexible pipes market followed by a fiberglass-reinforced polymer. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is cost-effective as compared to polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and can withstand temperatures from -148 to 176°F, is UV-resistant, and is resistant to most chemical solvents.

2. North America held the largest share of over 36% in the flexible pipe market in the year 2020 due to the increasing oil & gas production and drilling projects in North American countries. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), 13 offshore drilling projects could account for about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of total Gulf of Mexico crude oil production by 2022.

3. Onshore & offshore held the largest share in the global flexible pipe market in 2020 due to growing deep-water and ultra-deepwater activities. Brazil is a world leader in the development of deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects.

4. Oil and gas sector has dominated the market for flexible pipe market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4%. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), by 2035, natural gas production will rise to 384.9 billion cubic meters (bcm), which represents nearly half of all USA natural gas production.



ompetitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Flexible Pipe Industry are -

1. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.,

2. Technip Inc.,

3. Prysmian Group

4. GE Oil & Gas Corporation

5. Shawcor Ltd.,



