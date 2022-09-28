Sernova to Participate in the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in regenerative cell therapeutics, today announced it will be presenting at the upcoming Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held in-person in New York, NY on October 6, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022 Presenter: Dr. Philip Toleikis, President & CEO, Sernova Corp Location: The Yale Club, New York, NY

Please contact your Roth representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conference.

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing regenerative cell therapeutic technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders including hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, The Cell Pouch™ forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has already shown it can potentially provide a ‘functional cure’ to people with type 1 diabetes in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to cloak the therapeutic cells from the immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic immunosuppressives. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC-based (induced pluripotent stem cells) beta cell replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova is also in development of two additional programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System – an implantable cell therapy for benign thyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex-vivo lentiviral Factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

