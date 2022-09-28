Nephros Partners with Donastar and Tractor Beverage Company to Supply and Service Nationwide Fast-Casual Restaurant Operation

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced it has shipped 3,000 commercial water filters as part of its ongoing annual contract with Donastar Enterprises LLC and Tractor Beverage Co. in service of a national chain of fast-casual restaurants.



“Earlier this year we established ourselves as an approved vendor for a national and widely recognized Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain. The completion of this initial delivery is an important milestone in our continuing relationship, and a marker of success for the Nephros commercial water filtration business,” said Andy Astor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The initial results of our partnerships with Donastar and Tractor are indicative of both positive momentum and high potential for additional national contracts. We look forward to developing even greater opportunities as our business relationships progress.”

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com .

About Donastar Enterprises LLC

Donastar is a primary provider of foodservice and beverage equipment service as well as water filtration systems. With over 500 service partners and thousands of trained technicians, we support operators all throughout the United States to help them provide the ideal product. We service restaurants, convenience stores, movie theaters, grocery stores, government facilities, schools & universities, entertainment venues, long term care facilities, residential properties, hotels & casinos and more. For more information, please visit donastar.com .

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. In 2022, Tractor Beverage Company ranked No. 216 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 10 in the Food and Beverage category in the publication’s prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor .

