At 5.2 % CAGR, Flexible Insulation Market Size Worth USD 4.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

The growing need for Energy Efficient Buildings is boosting demand for Flexible Insulation Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flexible Insulation Market size is forecast to reach US$4.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Flexible Insulation provides excellent protection from the cold in winter and keeps interiors cool in the summer irrespective of the temperature outside. Flexible Insulation is widely used in HVAC systems, auto components, refrigeration, and others in various end-use industries like automotive, marine, building & construction, medical, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Flexible Insulation Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027) owing to strict energy building standard concurrence by the government of Europe for improving the performance of buildings driven by Germany, Spain, and others.

2. Rapidly rising demand for acoustic insulation in the transportation sector for soundproofing applications owing to the rising concerns for disturbance-free driving experiences has driven the growth of the flexible insulation market.

3. The growing demand for flexible insulation in various applications such as auto components, HVAC systems ducts, and others, is driving the flexible insulation market.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The fiberglass segment accounted for around 40% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The fiberglass is widely used in refrigeration, flexible air ducts, HVAC system, and other applications for various end-use industries like building & construction, transportation, energy, and others owing to excellent features like corrosion-resistant nature, lightweight, non-combustible, high tear strength, and others with the help of cross-linked polyethylene.

2. Europe region held the largest share in the flexible insulation market in 2021 up to 32%, owing to the growing energy-efficient building, acoustic insulation system in transportations and others in countries like France, Germany, Spain, and others will boost the demand for primers, HVAC systems, and others during the forecast period. Also strict regulation regarding energy-efficient buildings is driving the market.

3. The thermal insulation segment held the largest share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high water vapor diffusion resistance and low thermal conductivity. Thermal insulation is widely used in building to maintain satisfactory temperature by heating or cooling which increases the demand for HVAC systems.

4. Building and construction sector accounted for approximately 24% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The thermal energy through walls, ceilings, and floors. In simple terms, this helps to keep heated interior space warmer in the winter, and air-conditioned spaces cooler in the summer using materials like polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyolefin, and others.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Flexible Insulation Industry are -

1. Saint-Gobain

2. Armacell, International S.A

3. BASF SE

4. Johns Manville Corporation

5. Owens Corning



