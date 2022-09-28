Sodium Sulphite Market Is Expected to Reach USD 66.94 Million By 2030

The report has mentioned production, revenue, competitive factors, and market share by manufacturers, key regions, and types.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium sulphite market is expected to grow from USD 49.46 Million in 2021 to USD 66.94 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Sodium sulphite is a solid, white powder with no smell that dissolves in water and has a sulphurous, salty flavor. Its primary use is as antioxidant and food preservative, such as preventing the deterioration of dried fruit. Sodium sulphite is widely employed in the paper industry to create pulp.

Market Growth & Trends

The demand for food and beverages, textiles, cosmetics, pulp and paper, and chemicals is rising along with the world population. The development of new distribution channels and the rise in per capita income drive the market’s sales volumes. Additionally, the number of businesses operating in these sectors is expanding quickly, providing a wealth of prospects for global market expansion. Food preservative sodium sulphites are used both commercially and domestically. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes sodium sulphite as safe for use in chemical preservatives in food.

Access Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/sample-request/227238

Key Findings

The industrial grade segment accounted for the largest market share of 72.03% in 2021.

The grade segment is divided into industrial grade and food grade. The industrial grade segment accounted for the largest market share of 72.03% in 2021. Industrial grade sodium sulphite is used in the manufacturing of preservatives and antioxidants.

The preservatives segment accounted for the largest market share of 24.50% in 2021.

The application segment includes preservatives, oxidizing agents, bleaching agents, corrosion inhibitors and anti-scaling agents, intermediates, surface active agents, and others. The preservatives segment accounted for the largest market share of 24.50% in 2021. It is used in production and is a preservative for the end product.

The pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest market share of 25.47% in 2021.

The end-use industry segment includes food & beverages, cosmetics, pulp & paper, textile, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. The pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest market share of 25.47% in 2021. Sulphite is an essential resource for specialty papers and a source of cellulose for manufacturing paper and pulp.

The offline sales segment accounted for the largest market share of 72.98% in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment accounted for the largest market share of 72.98% in 2021. Offline endeavors are conventional brick-and-mortar businesses that provide good quality sodium sulphite.

Visit our report for additional highlights and key points @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/report/227238/global-sodium-sulphite-market-growth-2022-2028

Regional Segment Analysis of the Sodium Sulphite Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific emerged as the most significant global market among all regions, with a market share of 40.09% in 2021. Industry development in the region has led to high sales of sodium sulphite.

Key players operating in the global sodium sulphite market are:

BASF

INEOS

MERCK KGAA

Esseco

Penta

Rongda Chemical Co., Ltd.

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/buy-now/227238/single

About the report:

The global sodium sulphite market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Contact Us