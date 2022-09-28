Lost Club Toys: Dancing on the Blockchain to Debut at Token2049

Lost Club Toys to Debut at Token2049 AfterParty

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Club Toys , the first Web3 lifestyle brand devoted to electronic music culture, will soft launch their collection of 3D avatar NFTs at the TOKEN2049 afterparty on September 30, 2022, taking place at CÉ LA VI on top of Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands building.

AFTER2049 is the official closing party for TOKEN2049, Asia's premiere crypto event, and will be hosted in tandem with the first practice round of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 . The exclusive event will feature exhilarating views of the nighttime race at what's set to be the Singapore Grand Prix weekend's largest party.

On October 1 and 2, the Toys will descend MBS' ivory tower to the Fullerton Bay Hotel to continue their soft launch at Amber Lounge , the ultimate world-class party where celebrities, F1 drivers, and VIP guests experience the fast-paced glamour and climactic conclusion of the Singapore Grand Prix. Lost Club Toys will be auctioning five exclusive Amber Lounge Collection x Lost Club Toys NFTs, offering lifetime access to all Amber Lounge events around the globe (reserve price $7500).

Lost Club Toys Video: https://vimeo.com/754623199

"Our vision is to create an online community centred around new revenue streams that support the key elements of the ecosystem (DJs, clubs, promoters, fashion designers and artists) to foster the rapid global growth of dance music and with it its values of inclusion and freedom of expression." said Lost Club Toys co-founder Daniel Grove.

On showcase at both AFTER 2049 and Amber Lounge will be their limited edition Lost Club Toys NFTs. Revellers will be able to meet the founders and pose for photographs with the Toys for a chance to pre-reserve one of the coveted NFTs leading up to the official launch of their 8888 genesis collection in March 2023. Creator collections created in collaboration with established creators and clubs will also be released at a run of 10 NFTs each and offer unique rewards specific to each partner.

Lost Club Toys are inspired by classic soft toys such as the Muppets, yet with a rebellious and fun twist. The "phygital" (both physical and digital) project exists at the intersection of art and design, crypto and dance music culture.

The Web3 startup founded between Singapore, London and Berlin, is using the blockchain to connect key players in the dance music ecosystem to give fans never before seen access to their favourite creators, clubs and festivals.

According to Resident Advisor , the largest journal for dance music culture, the electronic music industry topped 6 billion in 2021 and is set to grow threefold by 2030. Despite that, the vast majority of the industry's revenue is generated offline through ticket and alcohol sales. The coronavirus pandemic revealed its near complete reliance on physical spaces running in fixed locations. At the same time, dance music continued its massive growth in popularity online, untethered to traditional hotspots such as Ibiza and Berlin. Lost Club Toys is building a community centred around "phygital" interactions, taking the best of the online and offline worlds to make something new.

Holders of Lost Club Toys NFTs will be able to visit partner clubs and festivals around the world, take part in exclusive real and virtual events, as well as connect and collaborate with their favourite creators. Brand partnerships, merchandise, TV & film rights and Collab2Earn, their own version of crypto gaming's Play2Earn, will all feature as additional revenue streams outside of the NFT drops.

Lost Club Toys is a subsidiary of Studio 2033 Pty Ltd, founded by artist-designer Chris Jarrett, musician Kosmo Kint and filmmaker Daniel Grove, to build and sustain creator communities around original intellectual properties, utilising the advantages of blockchain technologies for transparency, decentralisation and creator focused rights.

Lost Club Toys will continue their crypto conference roadshow at events in Miami and Dubai later this year.

About Lost Club Toys

Lost Club Toys is an NFT project by Studio 2033 that combines physical and digital offerings to celebrate electronic dance music culture. Bridging Web3 and love for the dance floor, Lost Club Toys empower artists to create new kinds of relationships with a global community of music fans through online masterclasses, privileged access to online and real world events and real world club access. Lost Club Toys' genesis collection of 8,888 NFTs will launch in March 2023.

About Studio 2033

Studio 2043 is a Singapore-based company launched in 2022 by three co-founders : artist-designer Chris Jarrett, musician Kosmo Kint and filmmaker Daniel Grove. The company uses blockchain technology to create a transparent and decentralized platform around which creator communities with original intellectual properties can be built.

Lost Club Toys Official Channels

