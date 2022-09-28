Ferguson PLC Announces Ferguson Files Form 10-K with SEC

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 27, 2022. It is posted at www.fergusonplc.com on the Results, Reports & Presentations page of the Investors & Media tab and is also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders can receive, upon request, a hard copy version of Ferguson plc's complete audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2022 at no cost. Requests may be made in writing to Company Secretariat, Ferguson plc, 1020 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5TS, United Kingdom.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc FERGFERG)) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com Or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises .

For further information please contact:

# # #

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: