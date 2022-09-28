Asensus Surgical Announces St. Bernhard Hospital in Germany to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. ASXC, a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced the Clinic for General and Visceral Surgery at the St. Bernhard Hospital in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.



"We are excited to announce our partnership with St. Bernhard Hospital as it looks to leverage cutting edge minimally invasive surgical solutions to help improve patient outcomes. The Senhance System's novel intelligent capabilities coupled with the familiarity of laparoscopy will be a great addition to the clinic," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President, and CEO. "We look forward to working with the surgical team to make their Senhance robotic program a success."

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform).

In surgical procedures, haptic feedback is a highly sought after feature which is only available on the Senhance Surgical System. Haptic feedback gives a surgeon real-time force sensory feedback. Not only does it allow for a more natural sensation of pressure and tension when completing surgical tasks, but it provides an unparalleled level of safety that other robotics platforms cannot provide by allowing the surgeon to feel when they are in contact with anatomy that can be potentially damaged or injured by instrument movements.

The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU enables real-time surgical image analytics coupled with machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field. It offers the surgeon Augmented Intelligence (AI) driven control of the camera enabling the surgeon to focus on other critical surgical tasks.

"St. Bernhard is a leader in minimally invasive surgery, with our department being highly focused on soft tissue abdominal cases and oncologic surgery. We are constantly looking for ways to help our surgeons improve outcomes while at the same time reducing invasiveness and surgical variability," said Professor Gernot Kaiser, Head of the Clinic for General and Visceral Surgery. "The Senhance System will be a valuable addition to our minimally invasive portfolio, as it expands our offering and brings innovative features such as haptic feedback and truly first of its kind intelligent capabilities."

About St. Bernhard Hospital

The St. Bernhard Hospital in Kamp-Lintfort is one of 15 hospitals managed by the "St Franziskus Stiftung Münster", the largest Catholic hospital group in north-west Germany. The Hospital operates 356 beds, eleven specialist clinics and employs approximately 850 staff who treat around 15,000 inpatients and 30,000 outpatients every year. Merging the long tradition from the founding by the Sisters of St. Francis with today's requirements of the latest in treatment and care, the hospital is dedicated to helping each patient physically, mentally, and spiritually. St. Bernhard Hospital is known for its high-quality medical treatments, dedication to training future nurses, and being a major employer in Kamp-Lintfort.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com . Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

