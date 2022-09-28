Electronic Nose Market Worth $30.3 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 12.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in Technology Advancement Drives Electronic Nose Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Electronic Nose Market is forecast to reach $30.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2026. The Electronic Nose Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of the growing technology in developing sense of smell in online communication. Electronic nose is one of the concepts of virtual reality. The scent is generally is a combination of hardware and software technology. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary :

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electronic-Nose-Market-Research-509454

Key takeaways :

1. The Electronic Nose Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because of the growing technology in developing sense of smell in online communication.

2. The major factor responsible for the growth of the market are increasing applications and adoption of the Electronic Nose (particularly e-noses) in the healthcare and the military and defense sectors.

3. Electronic Nose offers more realistic effects of movies and they provide a very new facility of digital smell in movies or in games which has been introduced which tend to uplift its market growth.

4. In the education sector, ongoing adoption of Electronic Nose for teaching certain subjects such as botany, geography and history has enhanced its market growth in global market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509454

Segmental Analysis :

1. E-nose has dominated the Electronic Nose Market at 61.5% in 2020 as compared to the other hardware devices which are integrated in the Electronic Nose. An Electronic nose (E-nose) is an electronic sensing device intended to detect odours or flavours. Electronic sensing refers to the capability of reproducing human senses using electronic sensor arrays and pattern recognition systems.

2. Electronic Nose is widely used in Healthcare and Defense sectors. One of the major reasons for boost in market of Electronic Nose in Healthcare is because of its vast adoption in Aromatherapy which is set to drive the healthcare sector at 16.5% through 2020. Aromatherapy is a kind of curing certain diseases by using different types of smell.

3. North America is closely followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in Electronic Nose Market growth. Ongoing technology developments on E-Nose, Electronic sensor, gas chromatography and Scent Synthesizer technologies in these regions has been uplifting different industrial as well as defense sectors which enhances the market growth of Electronic Nose.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Electronic Nose Industry are -

1. Airsense Analytics GmbH

2. Alpha MOS SA

3. Odotech Inc.

4. The eNose Company

5. Electronic Sensor Technology

Click on the following link to buy the Electronic Nose Market Report :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509454

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports :

A. Flavors & Fragrances Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flavors-Fragrances-Market-Research-500034

B. Car Air Freshener Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Car-Air-Freshener-Market-Research-504024