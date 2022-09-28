Rubber Expansion Joints Market will grow at a respectable CAGR of 6.2% and Reach USD 565.15 Million by 2030

The report includes growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global rubber expansion joints market is expected to grow from USD 337.38 Million in 2021 to USD 565.15 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Rubber components called expansion joints may also include metal or textile reinforcements. A rubber expansion joint is designed to relieve stress in pipe systems brought on by changes in temperature and mechanical vibration.

Market Growth & Trends

The cutting-edge rubber expansion joints may also be made to suit each customer's specific requirements. The unique rubber expansion joints offer superior multiple direction movement absorptions and stress alleviation and are created explicitly for naval pipe systems.

Key Findings

The universal segment was valued at USD 139.03 Million in 2021.

The structure segment is divided into universal, axial, lateral, and others. The universal segment was valued at USD 139.03 Million in 2021. A central spool component connects two bellows with flange or pipe ends to create universal expansion joint assemblies. The universal configuration allows for more axial, lateral, and rotational movements than a single bellows assembly can.

The single arch rubber expansion joint segment was valued at USD 174.11 Million in 2021.

The product type segment is divided into single arch rubber expansion joint and double arch rubber expansion joint. The single arch rubber expansion joint segment was valued at USD 174.11 Million in 2021. The single arch rubber expansion joint is constructed from sturdy and long-lasting rubber.

The EPDM segment was valued at USD 133.11 Million in 2021.

The bellow material type segment is divided into EPDM, NBR, FPM, and other materials. The EPDM segment was valued at USD 133.11 Million in 2021. When installing pipes or ducts, EPDM expansion joints help to reduce heat, extension, and contraction loads.

The waterworks industry segment was valued at USD 80.88 Million in 2021.

The end-users segment is divided into building construction, waterworks industry, HVAC industry, oil & gas industry, power industry, and others. The waterworks industry segment was valued at USD 80.88 Million in 2021. The pipe systems in the wastewater treatment facility employ rubber expansion joints as well as slurry and sludge pumps. Expansion joints primarily decrease the piping system's vibration and correct plumbing misalignment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Rubber Expansion Joints Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 131.74 Million in 2021.

Key players operating in the global rubber expansion joints market are:

Kadant Inc.

Garlock

Elaflex HIBY GMBH & CO. KG

Belman A/S

Red Valve Company, Inc.

MACOGA

Metraflex

UIP International, Inc

AMCO Europe B.V.

Stenflex

About the report:

The global rubber expansion joints market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

