Flexible Foam Market worth $64.70 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 6.2% - IndustryARC

Properties and Increasing demand for end-use industry. is expected to drive Flexible Foam Market growth in the near future

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flexible Foam Market size is forecast to reach $64.70 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Shifting consumer buying patterns along with increasing inclination towards enhancement in the interior design of cars are among the key factors propelling flexible foam market expansion over the forecast period. Growing demand for furniture due to growing disposable income, coupled with advantages such as improved cushioning and longevity in packaged product safety, would also further help the growth of the flexible foam industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

This IndustryARC report on the Flexible Foam Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Flexible Foam market increasing utilization of thermal insulation in the construction industry and increased spending by the private companies in the sector.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

3. The other key areas of focus include the various applications in Flexible Foam market and their specific segmented revenue.



Segmental Analysis :

1. Polyurethane Foam held the largest share in the Flexible Foam market in 2020. This is due to the fact that polyurethane foam is commonly used in the manufacture of automobiles and their various components in the automotive industry. The adoption of polyurethane foams in building and automotive applications has increased the preference for flexible foams among consumers.

2. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Flexible Foam market growing at CAGR of 40% followed by North America and Europe. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to fuel the sliding demand for flexible foam in the region. Market growth will be influenced by increasing product demand from the region's diverse end-user industries such as furniture, packaging, consumer goods and automotive.

3. Furniture and Upholstery held the largest share in the Flexible Foam market in 2020. Increasing disposable income in developing countries, coupled with changing customer purchasing habits due to changing lifestyles, would stimulate the demand for furniture & upholstery, which will, in turn, drive the demand for the flexible foam sector.

4. Transportation is projected to witness the highest share in Flexible Foam market in 2020 and is expected to grow by 7.2%. In the transportation industry, flexible Foam is commonly used for seating, headrests, armrests, HVAC parts, interior panels and skins, car and truck fenders, truck beds and run-flat tire support rings, headliners and other interior structures.



Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Flexible Foam Industry are -

1. BASF SE,

2. Covestro AG,

3. Huntsman Corporation,

4. INOAC Corporation,

5. Recticel NV



