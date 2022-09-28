Florida's Leah Clapper Pioneering New Tech for First-of-Its-Kind Fan Engagement

University of Florida gymnast partnering with Tebow-led CAMPUS to create unprecedented access, allowing fans to select a section of choreography for her beam routine

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Gators graduate senior gymnast Leah Clapper is co-creating unprecedented access, in partnership with CAMPUS, for fans by allowing them the opportunity to help design and select a section of the choreography for her competitive beam routine in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, Clapper will be asking fans to submit videos of their "best dance move" choreography suggestions on TikTok and Twitter. Fans should post the videos on those platforms and tag Leah's account or DM Leah directly with their videos. She'll select the best entries to include in an upcoming vote.

This groundbreaking approach in college athletics NIL for fan engagement is part of the new Leah Clapper Club Token on CAMPUS, a blockchain platform focused on college sports and co-founded by Tim Tebow. As CAMPUS' co-founder and CEO, Christine Menedis pointed out in a recent Medium post, "Each Club is bound only by the athlete's imagination," and Leah is clearly full of imagination.

From Oct. 3-23, Club owners can view Leah's selections as she adds them on her Members page on CAMPUS, and then Club owners can vote on the winners over the course of the week of Oct. 24. In addition to making history by participating in the above vote, when fans purchase a Token and become owners in Clapper's Club on CAMPUS, they receive a number of VIP membership benefits including an invitation to a meet-and-greet party with Leah, a limited-edition, exclusive autographed item, group messages and other content from Leah throughout the annual membership, and new digital artwork each month (12 in total).

"I'm so excited to join CAMPUS," Clapper said. "I truly believe that together we're setting a new standard for fan engagement in college sports. Kicking off my Club, I wanted to do something truly unique, and so I'm giving my fans the chance to put their 'stamp' on my beam routine — something I would have loved to do growing up watching my favorite athletes."

An All-SEC selection and College Sports Communicators All-American, Clapper won the inaugural NIL Summit Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award last June, which honored "the student-athlete who achieved exceptional results in the classroom and in their respective sport while maximizing their NIL for the greater good."

"Leah is pioneering how athletes can engage with their fans in this new digital age," Tebow said. "We're thrilled to help make this happen for her and all the athletes like her who want to provide true value in the NIL market."

Fans can purchase the limited-edition Leah Clapper Club Token at CAMPUS.io. CAMPUS operates on the Solana blockchain, the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto, with thousands of projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more.

